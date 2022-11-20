Ecuador vs Qatar: LIVE, opening match Fifa World Cup 2022

Let football start talking. The starting flag of the World Cup 2022, after the preamble marked by the greatest controversy in the history of this championship, it will take place between what are, in theory, the two weakest teams in group A, the hostess and a Ecuador that returns after an absent edition.

The ball will take the floor at the moment in which the Italian referee Daniele Orsato gives the order to start at the Al Bayt stadium and the 60,000 throats begin to encourage the footballers, a cry with which it is hoped to silence the criticism that until now surround the World Cup.

(Colombian team, without a World Cup, plays friendly and the memes do not forgive it)

(James and Falcao make happy a boy who just wanted a photo)

Qatar as a whole dreams of this, of the game taking center stage and leaving behind the complaints, suspicions, and intricacies of a country that, without a football tradition, won the organization of a World Cup and, with it, tons of criticism.

His team, the third worst ranked to appear in this World Cup, FIFA 50, only better than Saudi Arabia (51) and Ghana (61), faces its first participation, which opens against a team with recovered enthusiasm, the great surprise of the South American classification.

Follow the game here

Ecuador vs Qatar LIVE First match of the World Cup live