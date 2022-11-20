Monday, November 21, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Ecuador vs Qatar: LIVE, opening match Fifa World Cup 2022

by admin_l6ma5gus
November 20, 2022
in Sports
0


close

Ecuador

Ecuador

Game of Group A of the competition.

Let football start talking. The starting flag of the World Cup 2022, after the preamble marked by the greatest controversy in the history of this championship, it will take place between what are, in theory, the two weakest teams in group A, the hostess and a Ecuador that returns after an absent edition.

See also  F1 | Sainz: "Winning at home? It's not an obsession, but I dream of it"

The ball will take the floor at the moment in which the Italian referee Daniele Orsato gives the order to start at the Al Bayt stadium and the 60,000 throats begin to encourage the footballers, a cry with which it is hoped to silence the criticism that until now surround the World Cup.

(Colombian team, without a World Cup, plays friendly and the memes do not forgive it)
(James and Falcao make happy a boy who just wanted a photo)

Qatar as a whole dreams of this, of the game taking center stage and leaving behind the complaints, suspicions, and intricacies of a country that, without a football tradition, won the organization of a World Cup and, with it, tons of criticism.

His team, the third worst ranked to appear in this World Cup, FIFA 50, only better than Saudi Arabia (51) and Ghana (61), faces its first participation, which opens against a team with recovered enthusiasm, the great surprise of the South American classification.

See also  The 5 concerns of Raúl Gutiérrez with Cruz Azul for the second leg in the quarterfinals against Monterrey

Follow the game here

Ecuador vs Qatar LIVE First match of the World Cup live

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Save your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Ecuador #Qatar #LIVE #opening #match #Fifa #World #Cup

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

F1 | Sainz: "This race shows exactly where we are"

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.