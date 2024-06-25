Ecuador and Jamaica will face each other in the second round of Group B of the 2024 Copa América. On paper, it seems that the Conmebol team is the favorite to take home the three points, but the Reggae Boyz will be looking to spring a surprise to get closer to qualifying for the quarterfinals.
Below we tell you everything you need to know about the match between Ecuador and Jamaica: where and how to watch, date, time, probable lineups, forecast and more.
City: Las Vegas, Nevada, United States
Stadium: Allegiant Stadium
Date: Wednesday, June 26
Schedule: 00:00 in Spain, 19:00 in Argentina, 16:00 in Mexico
In Spain The match can be followed live through Movistar+.
In Argentina will be seen through DIRECTV, in Mexico on VIX and TV Azteca digital and on USA in
UniMas/TUDN.
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competence
|
Honduras
|
2-1V
|
Friendly
|
Bolivia
|
3-1V
|
Friendly
|
Argentina
|
1-0 D
|
Friendly
|
Italy
|
0-2D
|
Friendly
|
Guatemala
|
2-0V
|
Friendly
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competence
|
Dominica
|
2-3 V
|
World Cup Qualifier
|
Dominican Republic
|
1-0V
|
World Cup Qualifier
|
Panama
|
0-1V
|
Match for third place in the Concacaf Nations League
|
USA
|
3-1D
|
Concacaf Nations League semi-final
|
Trinidad and Tobago
|
0-0
|
Friendly
Ecuador is one of the two Conmebol teams that have never won a Copa América in their history. The other is Venezuela. The team led by Félix Sánchez Bas will seek to make history in this edition, although it seems complicated.
The Ecuadorian team is made up of young and experienced players. This mix has allowed them to be in fifth place in the World Cup qualifiers.
Prior to the start of the 2024 Copa América, the Spanish strategist mentioned the following:
“Knowing that we are going to face a very complex and difficult competition, the teams participating demonstrate it and Ecuador’s trajectory has been difficult, but within the group there is confidence to try to do well to go as far as we can. We have to go game by game because that’s how it is, in a competition like that you can’t set objectives.”
– Félix Sánchez, coach of Ecuador
On paper, Jamaica is one of the weakest teams in the entire competition. However, the Caribbean team has players like Leon Bailey, Demarai Gray, Ethan Pinnock, Bobby Reid and Michail Antonio, they are not names that can be done less.
In their most recent confrontation, in September 2018, Ecuador won by a score of 2-0, with goals from Enner Valencia and Renato Ibarra.
Ecuador: A. Domínguez; TO. Preciado, F. Torres, W. Pacho, P. Hincapié; A. Franco, M. Caicedo, K. Páez; J. Yeboah, J. Sarmiento, E. Valencia
Jamaica: J. Waite; D. Lembikisa, D. Bernard, R. King, G. Leigh; K. Anderson, K. Palmer, B. Reid, K. Dixon; R. Cephas, S. Nicholson.
Although Jamaica arrived at the Copa América with a good streak of three straight victories in official games, the truth is that the rivals it faces in Concacaf and those in the Copa América are of a different requirement.
Ecuador has more talent, line by line, is going through a better moment and is simply a more complete and experienced team.
Ecuador 2-1 Jamaica
