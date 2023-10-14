After the consecration of the Argentine team in the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, beating France in the final, it is time to quickly turn the page, as always happens in football and even more so in the professional field, where there are new challenges all the time. for which to fight.
In that line, Ecuador and Colombia They will face each other on date 3 of the CONMEBOL Qualifiers heading to the 2026 World Cup in Mexico, Canada and the USA, remembering that the first 6 qualify for the World Cup directly and the 7th placed team will play in the playoffs. We review the previous one.
In which stadium is Ecuador vs Colombia played?
Date: Tuesday October 17
Location: Quito, Ecuador
Stadium: Rodrigo Paz Delgado
Schedule: 01:30 in Spain, 20:30 in Argentina, Chile, Paraguay and Uruguay, 19:30 in Bolivia and Venezuela, 18:30 in Colombia, Ecuador and Peru, and 17:30 in
Mexico.
Referee: To confirm
How can you watch Ecuador vs Colombia?
The Ecuador vs Colombia match on this day 4 of qualification for the 2026 World Cup can be seen live in Spain through Movistar+. To be confirmed in the rest of the countries.
What is the latest news from Ecuador?
The team led by the Spanish Felix Sanchez had no injuries or suspensions, so the coach will surely repeat the same 11 that started in the victory over Bolivia.
What is the latest news from Colombia?
Camilo Vargas, goalkeeper of the Colombian team, was sent off and will not be in the game here. He will be replaced by the usual substitute Álvaro Montero. The other 10 protagonists would be the same ones that started against Uruguay.
Possible formations
Ecuador: Ramírez, Ortiz, Torres, Hincapie, Pacho Tenorio, J. Chávez, Paez, Caicedo, Cifuentes, Jordy Caicedo, E. Valencia
Colombia: Alvaro Montero; Santiago Arias, Dávinson Sánchez, Carlos Cuesta, Frank Fabra; Wilmar Barrios, Matheus Uribe; James Rodríguez, Jhon Arias, Luis Díaz and Rafael Santos Borré.
Forecast
It will be a visitor victory, 2 to 1.
