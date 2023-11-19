After the consecration of the Argentine team in the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, beating France in the final, it is time to quickly turn the page, as always happens in football and even more so in the professional field, where there are new challenges all the time. for which to fight.
Along these lines, Ecuador and Chile will face each other on date 6 of the CONMEBOL Qualifiers heading to the World Cup in Mexico, Canada and the USA 2026, remembering that the first 6 qualify for the World Cup directly and the 7th placed team will play in the playoffs. We review the previous one.
For more news about the South American qualifiers
In which stadium is Ecuador-Chile played?
Date: Tuesday, November 21
Location: Quito, Ecuador
Stadium: Rodrigo Paz Delgado
Hours: 00:30 in Spain, 20:30 in Argentina, Chile, Paraguay and Uruguay, 19:30 in Bolivia and Venezuela, 18:30 in Colombia, Ecuador and Peru, and 17:30 in Mexico
Referee: Anderson Daronco
How can you see Ecuador-Chile?
In Chilean territory, through Paramount+, Chilevisión and Pluto TV. To be confirmed in the rest of the South American countries.
What is the latest news from Ecuador?
What is the latest news from Chile?
Possible alignments
Ecuador: Galindez; Torres, Pacho, Hincapié; Preciado, M. Caicedo, Gruezo, Kendry Páez, Ángel Mena; Kevin Rodríguez and J. Caicedo
Chili: Gabriel Arias Matías Catalán, Gary Medel, Guillermo Maripán, Gabriel Suazo; Erick Pulgar, Rodrigo Echeverría, Víctor Felipe Méndez, Matías Fernández; Alexis Sánchez and Ben Brereton
Forecast
The local team will win with Kevin Rodríguez making the difference: it will be 2 to 0, with a goal and an assist from him.
#Ecuador #Chile #watch #game #live #stream #lineups #prediction #Qualifiers