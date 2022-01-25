Ecuador vs. Brazil, without public due to covid alert

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Selection Brazil against Ecuador
Brazil team against Ecuador
The commitment of the tie will be this Thursday.
January 24, 2022, 09:01 PM
The match of world cup qualifiers between the teams of Ecuador and Brazil will be played this Thursday without an audience in the stands of the Rodrigo Paz stadium in Quito due to the numerous infections of the covid-19announced this Monday the Emergency Operations Committee (COE, official).
because of covid
The Ecuadorian health authorities seek to avoid with this measure “a possible rebound in the cases of covid-19 due to said event and in view of the high transmissibility of the omicron variant,” the COE said in a statement.
The Ecuadorian Football Federation (FEF) had requested the endorsement to sell tickets to the public for the equivalent of 60 percent of the stadium’s capacity, as happened in the South American qualifying match in November between the Ecuadorian and Venezuelan national teams.
The measure announced today by the authorities poses an inconvenience for the Federation, which last December had promoted the sale of 42,000 tickets, equivalent to 50 percent of the capacity of the Rodrigo Paz stadium. The directors of the FEF announced that they would return the money received to the fans.
EFE
