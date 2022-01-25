Tuesday, January 25, 2022
Ecuador vs. Brazil, without public due to covid alert

by admin_l6ma5gus
January 25, 2022
in Sports
Richarlison

Selection Brazil against Ecuador

Brazil team against Ecuador

The commitment of the tie will be this Thursday.

The match of world cup qualifiers between the teams of Ecuador and Brazil will be played this Thursday without an audience in the stands of the Rodrigo Paz stadium in Quito due to the numerous infections of the covid-19announced this Monday the Emergency Operations Committee (COE, official).

because of covid

The Ecuadorian health authorities seek to avoid with this measure “a possible rebound in the cases of covid-19 due to said event and in view of the high transmissibility of the omicron variant,” the COE said in a statement.

The Ecuadorian Football Federation (FEF) had requested the endorsement to sell tickets to the public for the equivalent of 60 percent of the stadium’s capacity, as happened in the South American qualifying match in November between the Ecuadorian and Venezuelan national teams.

The measure announced today by the authorities poses an inconvenience for the Federation, which last December had promoted the sale of 42,000 tickets, equivalent to 50 percent of the capacity of the Rodrigo Paz stadium. The directors of the FEF announced that they would return the money received to the fans.

EFE

Recommended

