With just over 93% of the records processed, the “Yes” vote reached 58.99% in the national referendum on Sunday in Ecuador to stop the oil exploitation of Block 43-ITT, an important oil field located within the Yasuní National Park , which is considered the heart of the country’s Amazon.

(You can read: González and Noboa will compete for the presidency of Ecuador in October)

At 93.02% of the scrutiny, the “No” accumulates 41.01%, according to the preliminary data of this Monday from the National Electoral Council (CNE) of Ecuador.

(Keep reading: Insecurity and economic crisis, the challenges of the next president of Ecuador)

In this plebiscite, which sets a precedent worldwide, more than 13.4 million Ecuadorians were called to vote, of which 82.26% participated, coinciding with the celebration of the extraordinary general elections.

The national consultation on Block 43-ITT was promoted by the environmental group Yasunidosafter gathering 757,000 signatures and waging a ten-year legal battle with Ecuador’s electoral bodies.

(Also read: She is Luisa González, the correísta candidate who goes to the second round in Ecuador)

The ruling of the Constitutional Court that led to the holding of the consultation stated that the facilities within Block 43-ITT must be dismantled within a year.

55,000 barrels of crude oil leave daily from Block 43-ITT, which is equivalent to approximately 11% of Ecuador’s national oil production, which is around 480,000 barrels per day.

(Also read: Who is Daniel Noboa, the surprise presidential candidate in Ecuador?)

This gave the State, according to the Government, benefits amounting to 1,200 million dollars, although environmentalists consider that the income is much lower and that it can be compensated with a wealth tax.

Block 43-ITT occupies a sector of Yasuní, a protected natural area that covers one million hectares and is home to more than 2,000 species of trees and shrubs, 204 mammals, 610 birds, 121 reptiles, 150 amphibians, and more. of 250 fish.

The Tagaeri, Taromenane and Dugakaeri also live inside, indigenous peoples in voluntary isolation whose intangible zone borders Block 43-ITT.

EFE