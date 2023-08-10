Ecuador, terror in the capital Quito. The Villaviciencio rally ends in drama

Killed in an ambush during a rally Fernando Villaviciencio, was one of the presidential candidates in Ecuador. A few days after the opening of the polls, while he was concluding a rally of his electoral campaign in the capital QuitoVillaviciencio was killed in gun shots from strangers. The attorney general’s office later communicated who a suspected bomber was arrested but died as a result of his injuries. Villaviciencio he was 59 years old and he was a journalist. He was also a member of the country’s National Assembly and one of eight candidates for the presidency of Ecuador in the upcoming vote of August 20th.







Read also: Kiev: “3 dead in Russian raid on Zaporizhzhia”. Explosion near Moscow

Read also: Ukraine, fired by the New York Metropolitan: Russian soprano wants damages

Subscribe to the newsletter

