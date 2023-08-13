Andrea González Nader, the second in command of presidential candidate Fernando Villavicencio in Ecuador, a victim of assassination, is running to replace him at the head of the Construye party. Meanwhile, the politician’s widow accused the Ecuadorian State and Correísmo of the murder.

The political climate remains turbulent in Ecuador. The assassination of presidential candidate Fernando Villavicencio continues to shake the country and the consequences of the assassination are felt in all spheres of Ecuadorian life.

There is a week left for the presidential elections, in which Villavicencio was running as leader of the Construye party. On Sunday, August 13, a debate between the main candidates is planned to present their positions: however, it is still unknown what will happen to the politician’s organization.

Construye decided this Saturday, August 12, that the Villavicencio duo, Andrea González Náder, replace him to run as a candidate for the presidency of Ecuador. However, the National Electoral Council must accept the change so that the political candidacy is official and can participate in the debate.







“The State is directly responsible for the murder of my husband”

Without a doubt, the electoral debate is deeply conditioned by the death of Villavicencio and the evidence of the seriousness of insecurity and violence in the country. The politician’s widow, Verónica Sarauz, vehemently blamed the Ecuadorian state for the death of her husband.

“The State is directly responsible for the murder of my husband, Fernando Villavicencio,” she said at a press conference in Quito, the country’s capital. “The State has to give many answers about what happened.” Sarauz denounced a lack of protection measures against the politician.

“I don’t want to think that they sold my husband to be assassinated in an infamous way,” conjectured the Ecuadorian, who did not provide evidence about the complaints made against the State and against correísmo, of which Villavicencio had become his staunch enemy as a result of the complaints he filed against them.

A last goodbye and the fear of new attacks





Rafael Correa (2007-2017), former president of Peru, has emphatically denied on several occasions having anything to do with the murder, for which six Colombians have been arrested for the moment, accused of being the alleged hitmen who carried out the crime. .

“I want to tell Correísmo (…) that all of them are responsible, if not directly or indirectly, for the death of my husband, but it was in this government that my husband died and it is the one that has to give explanations,” argued Sarauz, who arrived to the press conference wearing a bulletproof vest and helmet and flanked by a member of security who carried a rifle.

More than 4,000 troops transfer the leader of “Los Choneros” from prison

It is still unknown who is behind the crime, beyond the detained Colombians. It is speculated, however, that it is one of the criminal gangs operating in the country, especially as a result of Villavicencio’s complaints days before he died, in which he reported having received threats from the “Los Choneros” gang.

Precisely, this Saturday the leader of the group, alias “Fito”, was transferred from a regional prison in the province of Guayas to the maximum security prison known as La Roca.

The operation included the deployment of 4,000 troops, including military and police. The Ecuadorian president, the conservative Guillermo Lasso, assured that the transfer responds to the need to recover peace in the country and that it obeys the application of the state of exception in the penitentiary system.

Since 2020, the Ecuadorian prison system has been subjected to numerous killings between gangs of inmates who are allegedly fighting for internal control of the prisons, which has left more than 400 prisoners murdered, in a spiral of violence that has spread to the streets and, since last Wednesday with the murder of Villavicencio, to politics.

