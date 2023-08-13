The Construye movement decided this Sunday to name Christian Zurita as a candidate for the Presidency of Ecuador, replacing Fernando Villavicenciowho was assassinated last Wednesday, and after the designation did not prosper in the electoral bodies of the candidate for the Vice Presidency Andrea González Náder.

“The candidate that we have decided in agreement with Construye is Fernando Villavicencio’s brother in struggle Christian Zurita“González Náder said at a press conference in Quito.

On Saturday, the party decided to appoint González Náder, but fearing that the National Electoral Council (CNE) would not accept his candidacySince she was already nominated for the Vice Presidency, this Sunday she appointed Zurita, who was the journalist who accompanied Villavicencio in his journalistic investigations into corruption.

“ We could not allow under any circumstances that the non-presence of Fernando after his heinous and vile crime could be lost “, justified Zurita, in a joint press conference to which they attended with a strong police device and bulletproof vests.

The Ecuadorian journalist, who worked for 15 years with Villavicencio, assured that “his ideas are totally intact” and promised to defend them. “We are going to try to emulate his ability and emulate his name”he said, while he stressed that as one of the red lines that they are not going to sit down to negotiate with “any mafia.”

The Construye movement will not participate this Sunday night in the electoral debate, where they asked to leave an empty chair for Villavicencio, who was shot dead on Wednesday afternoon at the exit of a rally at a school in Quito by alleged Colombian hitmen .

Photo: EFE / Santiago Fernandez

Construye hoped that González Náder would be the candidate to replace Villavicencio, but after the CNE did not respond to the requests and doubts about the candidacy, they decided to back down..

“It would be understood that in times of crisis (…) the CNE should be the entity that has approached us,” lamented González Náder, who denounced “the lack of will of a public body in a country in the midst of a democratic crisis.” .

He also criticized that they cannot participate in the debate, which the other seven candidates will attend, and assured that “Without Fernando there is no debate, and despite the fact that the CNE does not allow us to participate in today’s debate, we know that Fernando is already the winner of that debate.”

The CNE decided to keep the elections for next Sunday, despite the assassination of one of the candidates, in a race led, according to some polls, by former assembly member Luisa González, candidate of the Citizen Revolution (RC).the movement headed by former President Rafael Correa (2007-2017).

The winner of these elections will complete the 2021-2025 period, interrupted by the invocation last May by the current president, Guillermo Lasso, of the constitutional mechanism of “cross death”, with which he dissolved the National Assembly (Parliament), of opposition majority, at the time he was preparing to vote for his removal.

In this way, he forced this call for extraordinary elections, which at the same time implied a reduction in his mandate, which he does not intend to complete until 2025, since the current head of state is not running for re-election.

EFE