When Guillermo Lasso leaves power this Thursday, he will have completed 913 days in office. A time in which Ecuador was progressively collapsing politically, socially and economically. The scenario has been so extreme and accelerated that it had to resort for the first time in history to activating the escape valve contemplated by the Constitution: cross death, to dissolve the Legislature and deliver the mandate early. The winner of the presidential elections was Daniel Noboa, a young 35-year-old businessman who will take office in the National Assembly, with which he would have achieved a governability pact.

To understand the country that Lasso leaves, reference must be made to the Ecuador that he received in 2021. It was a year in which the emergency due to the covid pandemic was still going through. The new president managed to vaccinate almost nine million people in three months, which gave rise to the illusion that the economy would reactivate quickly, because the pandemic had destroyed close to a million jobs. Lasso promised to recover them in the first two years of his government.

When the president sat in Carondelet’s chair, insecurity bordered on a rate of 12 homicides per 100,000 inhabitants, with violence already on the rise. “Lasso received a moderately dismantled State, with little public investment, high debt and where 8 out of 10 citizens were pessimistic about the present, but he generated a lot of expectations,” says Pedro Donoso, political analyst. And “after trying so many times to come to power, he was expected to assume governance of these problems,” adds Billy Navarrete, director of the Permanent Committee on Human Rights, who adds: “That did not happen, what has been evident is a “Total abandonment of the country has left us with a skeleton Ecuador.”

For the first quarter of the Government, the Lasso phenomenon and its vaccination plan were valued positively by 70% among citizens, according to the Opinion Profiles survey, but it was quickly diluted with the first prison massacres and its weak response to control the centers. prisons in the country. Then the second, third, fifth prison massacre occurred only in the first year of his mandate, in which 148 prisoners were cruelly massacred. In 30 months, the relatives of 573 people deprived of liberty have buried the pieces of mutilated and incinerated bodies as a result of 12 prison massacres in the country’s prisons.

Prison violence scaled the walls and took to the streets. At first it was concentrated only in Guayaquil, but it quickly spread to other areas such as Quevedo, Manta, Portoviejo, Chone, Esmeraldas, Sucumbíos and the capital, Quito. “At the community level, what has happened is comparable to a natural disaster; state abandonment has caused that,” says Navarrete.

For Carlos Jaramillo, a security guard, the country that Lasso has left is the most unsafe he can remember in his almost 60 years and the data explains it. So far this year there have been 6,834 violent crimes, that means 3,000 more than the previous year, which was the worst year in insecurity for the country. The Lasso Government leaves a country with a rate of 38 homicides per 100,000 inhabitants. Carlos works as a security guard for a building in a residential neighborhood in Guayaquil. He was on duty when the electricity cables were stolen from his house in the Monte Sinai neighborhood, an hour away. “My wife had gone out to a medical appointment and the thieves took the opportunity to take everything, down to the last copper cable, which is what they sell.” That night Paula, his wife, slept in the dark and the impact of the robbery gave her one of the many headaches he suffers from. “Many nights we do not sleep because of the screams of pain he has.”

The country that Carlos has left did not leave him healthy either. A few minutes from where he lives is one of the city’s large public hospitals, built in 2018, of which only the infrastructure remains, because “inside the care is terrible,” says Jaramillo, “you have to wait hours for them to say that “They don’t have the equipment to do the exams, or the specialists aren’t there and they send us home with paracetamol.” In two years, public hospitals have suffered constant shortages of medicines and medical supplies. Patients must buy medicine, suturing threads and even gloves for doctors.

Nor has education left him, where nearly 50,000 children and young people left the school system in the last year to be part of criminal gangs or because they do not have the financial resources to, for example, buy uniforms or for transportation. In cities like Durán, Guayaquil and Esmeraldas, children constantly jump to virtual classes because the State cannot guarantee their safety in schools.

In 913 days, the main campaign promise, the stabilization of public accounts, has not happened either. Lasso leaves a stagnant economy with a public debt of 75 billion dollars, which is equivalent to 62% of GDP. In September, the fiscal deficit reached $3.2 billion, according to Cordes’ analysis, and historically it doubles in the last quarter due to the additional salaries paid in the public sector in December. This is because oil exports have fallen by 45% and tax collection has also decreased. Poverty has not had a significant reduction either. More than five million Ecuadorians live on three dollars a day, and the gap is even greater in rural areas, reaching historic ceilings that were reached in the pandemic. However, the president adds among his achievements that he has freed 20,000 children from chronic childhood malnutrition.

Lasso does not recognize this Ecuador and to prove it he has written a book that describes his successes: 900 days: democracy and results. “I dedicate the book to my detractors, who said that Lasso did nothing, so that they have something to read and don’t talk nonsense,” said the president at an event to hand over homes, which added to those of his two years in government There are 30,000, although by now, according to his campaign promise, there should have been 100,000.

At the same event, where he gave one of his last speeches as president, he once again blamed his political enemies for the country’s crises. “The drones, those who care only about themselves, who live in Belgium, and from there they intend to manage Ecuadorian politics,” said the president, referring to former president Rafael Correa. “Another lady who lives in Washington and who controls votes in the Assembly,” in reference to María Paula Romo, the former Government Minister of Lenin Moreno, “and there is another who spends more time in Miami than in Ecuador,” in reference to the leader of the right-wing PSC party, Jaime Nebot, who supported him to become president and with whom he broke relations as soon as he came to power when the Assembly authorities negotiated with Correismo.

The National Assembly is already preparing the change of command that will take place this Thursday. That day there will be no electricity cuts, as Ecuadorians have had to endure for more than a month for up to three hours a day, and which have caused millions in economic losses. In the last days in power, Lasso has inaugurated works and decorated nine ministers, including those responsible for not controlling the country’s insecurity crisis. But even so, the outgoing president settles any doubts about his future: “In 2025 we will return to put them in order and continue our work of service to the Ecuadorian people.” According to surveys, 88% of the population rejects his government.

