The warehouses of the Ministry of the Interior in Ecuador are full of seized drugs, especially since many more narcotics go in than go out for destruction.

According to the Spanish newspaper El País, in 2021, the anti-drug department seized 210 tons of illicit substances and, until September 2022, only managed to destroy less than half. Still in 2021, another 200 tons were removed from drug trafficking in different operations.

What to do with so much cocaine? The Ecuadorian government decided to use the encapsulation method, in which the drug is broken down and mixed with cement until it turns into concrete blocks.

The South American country is experiencing a security crisis as it is used as a base for Mexican cartels. The authorities’ challenge is to quickly eliminate the hundreds of tons of illegal substances seized to prevent them from being recovered and returning to drug trafficking. Normally, the method used by the government of Ecuador is incineration, but this is not efficient for large quantities of narcotics.

“The incineration of 70 kg of cocaine hydrochloride takes approximately one hour, due to the chemical conditions of the drug,” explains Edmundo Mera, undersecretary for the area of ​​controlled substances at the Ministry of the Interior, quoted by El País. Already through encapsulation it is possible to destroy up to 1.8 tons per hour. Using ovens, it would take two weeks for that same amount of drug, which is “270 times faster”, says Mera. As a result, Ecuadorian authorities managed to destroy 369 of the 450 tons of cocaine in just two years using encapsulation.

This method consists of pulverizing cocaine in an industrial mixer along with cement, lime, other residues, including expired drugs, as well as a binder and hardness additive. The result of the mixture is concrete, as explained by the undersecretary to the Spanish newspaper. According to him, it is impossible to extract the drug from the solidified material.

But not all seized drugs can be destroyed by this method. According to Edmundo Mera, cocaine sold in packets or pins (capsules) cannot be 100% pulverized because the packages are too small.

In order to be able to encapsulate large amounts of narcotics, the Ecuadorian government hired one of the few environmental management companies authorized to carry out the procedure. The problem is that its headquarters are close to Quito and around 80% of seizures, according to El País, take place in the port region of Guayaquil, a city eight hours away from the capital.