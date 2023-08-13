With a military and police mega-operation, Ecuador transferred this Saturday, August 12, from one prison to another maximum security prison, the leader of the most powerful criminal gang in the countrywhom presidential candidate Fernando Villavicencio accused of having threatened him before he was assassinated.

Some 4,000 agents entered the Guayaquil Zonal Detention Center Number 8 (southwestern Ecuador) at dawn, heavily armed and in armored military vehicles, where José Adolfo “Fito” Macías, head of the feared group “Los Choneros”, remained.

In images shared on social networks by public forces, an obese and bearded man is shown. The state prison authority SNAI confirmed to the AFP agency that it is “Fito”, confined there since 2011.

The head of “Los Choneros” appears in a photo from the front, with his hands above his head, and in others he is shown lying on the ground with his arms tied and in his underwear, along with dozens of prisoners.

Macías controlled at least one cell block of the prison from which he was transferred.

Later, Ecuadorian President Guillermo Lasso reported on the X network (formerly Twitter) that “Fito” was transferred to La Roca, a maximum security prison for 150 people that is part of the same large prison complex as the prison that previously housed him.

Macías controlled at least one cell block of the prison from which he was transferred.

The name “Fito” became media in Ecuador since last Wednesday, after the shooting in Quito of Villavicencio, a centrist who was second in the intention to vote, according to a recent survey.

Villavicencio, 59, had reported a week ago that the gang leader had threatened to kill him.

Supporters pay their respects during an event organized by the Movimiento Construye party and friends at the Quito Exhibition Center.

This Saturday, his Construye party reported that his vice-presidential candidate, Andrea González, will replace him in the August 20 elections.

Photo: EFE / Santiago Fernandez

The 36-year-old new presidential candidate is an environmental leader who fights for the protection of the oceans, forests, and mangroves. Before the decision, the political movement had slipped the possibility that González would appear as a vice-presidential candidate on the ticket and assume power in the event of a victory for the formula.

