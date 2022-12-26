Monday, December 26, 2022
Ecuador | Three people died after a tourist boat capsized in Ecuador – a baby and a 3-year-old child among the victims

December 26, 2022
Five people died on the same lake in 2013 when an overcrowded boat sank.

in South America In Ecuador, three people died after a boat carrying tourists capsized on Lake Colta in Chimborazo province on Sunday. According to the country’s authorities, the victims were a five-month-old baby, a three-year-old child and a 53-year-old woman.

About 40 passengers were rescued from the lake.

The authorities are investigating the cause of the ship’s capsize.

The accident site is located approximately 200 kilometers from the capital Quito.

In 2013, five people died on the same lake when an overcrowded boat sank.

