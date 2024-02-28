The Ecuadorian Prosecutor's Office advanced this Tuesday the preparatory hearing for the trial for the assassination of presidential candidate Fernando Villavicencio, in which he revealed who would have coordinated the murder and how it would have been planned from one of the country's prisons.

The Justice of Ecuador was able to establish the preparatory hearing for the trial on the fourth attempt, after three previous calls that had to be postponed for various reasons, including the sudden change of lawyers for the defendants.

Villavicencio died on August 9, 2023 after being shot dead at the exit of an electoral rally in Quito. when there were just eleven days left until the first round of the extraordinary general elections were held.

The murder of Villavicencio raised to unprecedented levels the growing wave of violence that has plagued Ecuador for about three years, with organized crime and drug trafficking mafias that have skyrocketed the homicide rate to make the country one of the most violent in Latin America, with 45 homicides per 100,000 inhabitants in 2023.

Supporters pay their respects during an event organized by the Movimiento Construye party and friends at the Quito Exhibition Center.

Who ordered the Villavicencio crime?

According to the Prosecutor's Office, the order to kill Villavicencio came from the Latacunga prisonlocated in the Andean province of Cotopaxi, about 70 kilometers south of Quito, and controlled by Los Lobos until a month and a half ago, when the Armed Forces permanently entered to regain control of the prison facility.

Since the beginning of January, both Los Lobos and 21 other criminal gangs were considered terrorist groups, within the declaration of “internal armed conflict” made by the current president, Daniel Noboa, against organized crime.

Specifically, according to the Public Ministry, the alleged direct perpetrator (with control of the fact) of the murder of Villavicencio is a prisoner identified as Carlos Edwin Angulo L., nicknamed 'The Invisible', identified by Ecuadorian authorities as the leader of a faction of Los Lobos called 'Los Invisibles'.

The Prosecutor's Office's accusation coincides with what was stated on February 7 by the Director of Investigations of the National Police of Ecuador, Freddy Sarzosa, during his appearance at the parliamentary commission investigating the Villavicencio crime.

Sarzosa identified 'El Invisible' as “the main mentalizer” of the murder of Villavicencio and Laura Dayanara CV as the coordinator.

Thus, the Public Ministry requested to open a trial against Carlos Edwin AL as the direct perpetrator, Laura Dayanara CV as co-author and Erick RP, Víctor F., Alexandra Ch. F. and Óscar FT as accomplices.

The prosecution also has six defendants in its possession as material authors of the crime. They are the only survivors of the fourteen involved, since eight of them are dead, among them seven Colombian hitmen who participated in the execution of the attack.

One of them, the one who fired the shots against Villavicencio, died at the crime scene as a result of the shots fired by the security team that accompanied the candidate, while the other six were allegedly hanged weeks later in the Litoral Penitentiary, the largest prison. large and populated Ecuador.

Another of those involved in the investigations also appeared dead in similar circumstances in a Quito prison.

The candidate was taken to the Women's Clinic after the shooting.

Although initially videos of groups of hooded armed men claiming the murder of Villavicencio in the name of Los Lobos circulated on social networks, there were also other videos to the contrary.

Days before the murder, furthermore, Villavicencio had reported death threats allegedly coming from drug trafficker José Adolfo Macías 'Fito', leader of the Los Choneros criminal gang.

How was the murder organized?

Police guard the closing of the campaign of the journalist and presidential candidate for the Construye party, Christian Zurita.

The prosecution claims that Carlos Edwin Angulo L., alias 'El Invisible', coordinated and planned the murder from his maximum security cell in which it had several luxuries, including high-speed internet. The order to end the life of the political leader was given by cell phone.

The authorities found the name of Carlos Angulo after finding the cell phone of David Castillo, the Colombian accused of shooting and murdering Villavicencio that August 9.

On the telephone number of the material perpetrator of the incident, who died on the day of the assassination after being injured by Villavicencio's bodyguards, Messages and calls were found from a number coming from the United States.

The authorities managed to link the telephone line with the man from the Los Lobos gang after finding videos that the inmate would have sent to the Colombian hitman from prison.

After an operation by the authorities in the Cotopaxi prison, it was determined that the cell seen in the video was that of Carlos Angulo.

Furthermore, “after a request for information from the Prosecutor's Office, WhatsApp reported that that phone had connected to the Internet through an IP address which was provided by Mega Speed, a company that certified that the service had been installed in the maximum security stage of the CRS Cotopaxi,” stated the Ecuadorian media Primicias, which cites excerpts from the Prosecutor's Office hearing.

According to the prosecution, alias 'El Invisible' and the Colombian Castillo exchanged several messages on the afternoon and night of the crime, among them one that reads: “Well, brother. When you see him, hit him. I trust you. Do him.” That message, Ecuadorian media say, was sent an hour before Villavicencio's murder.

Fernando Villavicencio, presidential candidate assassinated in Ecuador.

The prosecution also spoke of the role that Laura C., alias 'Flaca', played in Villavicencio's homicide. According to the authorities, The woman prepared the logistics of the crime, as she was in charge of the delivery of weapons, ammunition and vehicles to the perpetrators of the homicide.

He was also in charge of delivering t-shirts and caps to the hitmen so that they could mix in the Villavicencio rally without causing further suspicion.

Laura C., the prosecution says, organized multiple meetings prior to the crime. One of them on August 8, the night before the crime, in which he would have met the hitmen and alias 'El Invisible', who participated in the meeting by video call.

The woman was captured in a stolen vehicle that, according to security camera videos, was seen driving around the area where Villavicencio was murdered on August 9. The politician's campaign t-shirts were also found in the car.

Photos of Villavicencio were found on the phones of other accused as accomplices, downloaded just hours before the crime. in addition to calls with Laura C. minutes before the assassination of the then presidential candidate.

According to the story of a protected witness, reproduced by Infobae, the hitmen were promised management of the prisons and “the right to half of Quito” if they carried out the murder of Vilavicencio. That same witness stated that among the reasons for killing the politician was the fear that he would become president. and change the penalties in the country.

INTERNATIONAL EDITORIAL

*With EFE