Ecuador | They are trying to remove the president from power once again with impeachment

South America In Ecuador, the opposition-controlled parliament is trying for the second time to replace a sitting president within a year Guillermo Lasso vying for power with impeachment.

The president is accused of embezzlement. In January, the online newspaper La Posta published information that the president’s brother-in-law Danilo Carrera would have been involved in large-scale corruption in business operations.

According to the opposition, the president would have been aware of the suspected criminal ring. President Lasso, on the other hand, has defended himself by saying that the accusations are from before the start of his presidency in May 2021.

The impeachment trial 88 representatives from the country’s 137-seat parliament voted in favor of starting. There were 116 representatives present at the vote.

The corresponding vote pool would not be enough to bring an impeachment, as it requires a qualified majority of 92 representatives. The previous attempt in June of last year failed due to the lack of the necessary votes.