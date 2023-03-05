The National Assembly of Ecuador approved this Saturday the Report of a Commission, which investigates alleged acts of corruption involving a circle close to the ruler Guillermo Lasso, and which recommended impeachment for censorship of the president.



A total of 104 of the 125 assembly members present at the session approved the report, 18 voted against and three abstained in the session that had as its exclusive theme the debate on the report of the Occasional Specialized Commission for Truth, Justice and Struggle against corruption in the case called “Encuentro”, also known as “The Great Godfather”.

The vote opens the way for a legislator to formally file the impeachment request, for which it requires the support of at least 46 legislators.

The session this Saturday, which began around 08:00 local time, ended some seven hours later after the initial reading of the report for two hours and the intervention of 41 legislators, in the remaining five.

Last Wednesday, with six votes in favor of the motion and one against, the Commission recommended that the plenary session of the National Assembly (Parliament) question Lasso for the alleged acts of corruption investigated.

These acts revolve around an alleged plot of corruption in public companies where businessmen Danilo Carrera, the president’s brother-in-law, appears. and Rubén Cherres, a man close to the ruling party who was also the subject of a police investigation for his alleged relationship with a drug trafficking network, which was archived.

The resolution was protected by numerals 1 and 2 of article 129 of the Constitution, on the possibility of a political trial of the President for crimes “against security of the State” or by “concussion, bribery, embezzlement (embezzlement) or illicit enrichment”.

That article also establishes that “in order to initiate the political trial, the admissibility ruling of the Constitutional Court will be required, but prior criminal prosecution will not be necessary.”

Guillermo Lasso during his inauguration as president in Ecuador. Photo: Cristina Vega / AFP

Government criticizes report

The Minister of Government (Politics), Henry Cucalón, criticized the report of the Commission that investigates the case and said that even opposition analysts have rejected it.

“Many voices throughout the country have repudiated this report, including people who are critical of the government,” said Cucalón, who last Wednesday described the document as a “tome” that “has neither head nor tail. For me without any legal value, not binding”.

However, he admitted that the National Assembly “may accept it or not and even so, if this tome were to be known and approved, it must be motivated and argued in the presentation of a political judgment.”

The pronouncement of the Legislative Commission came at a time when the Government looks weakened after having suffered a hard political blow on February 5, when he was defeated by the opposition in a referendum that the ruling party promoted on issues such as security, democracy and the environment, among others.

EFE