Ecuador | There was a nationwide blackout in Ecuador

Ecuador|Electricity has gradually started to return, at least to the capital Quito, reports news agency AFP.

in Ecuador there was a nationwide power outage on Wednesday.

The country’s energy minister Roberto Luque said message service in Xthat the power outage was caused by a fault in the power transmission line, which cut off the electricity distribution throughout the country.

However, according to information from the AFP news agency, electricity gradually began to return about an hour later, at least in the capital Quito.

Luque said he would hold a press conference about the power outage later today.

Sudden A power outage interrupted metro traffic in the capital city of Quito. Trains stopped and thousands of people had to be evacuated.

Traffic lights stopped working in the city of three million people, and police manned intersections to maintain some semblance of order.

“The fault must have been big because it also cut off electricity from the subway, which has its own separate electrical system,” Quito’s mayor Pábel Munoz said message service in X.

Ecuador had continuous planned power outages in April, as the long-lasting drought hindered the operation of hydropower plants. Planned power outages were abandoned when the rainy season began in May.