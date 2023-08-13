Sunday, August 13, 2023
Ecuador | The vice-presidential candidate of the candidate killed in Ecuador is running for president

August 13, 2023
President Fernando Villavicencio was shot dead in the country’s capital, Quito, on Wednesday night.

South America The presidential candidate killed in Ecuador Fernando Villavicencio vice presidential candidate Andrea Gonzalez has been chosen as the new presidential candidate of his party.

The election will be held on August 20.

Villavicencio, 59, a well-known journalist and anti-corruption campaigner, was shot dead in the country’s capital, Quito, after a campaign event he held on Wednesday night.

The president of the country Guillermo Lasso has blamed organized crime for the murder.

At the end of the week, the police said they had arrested six people in connection with Villavicencio’s death, and the authorities had also shot dead one of the suspected attackers. All the suspects are Colombian.

Gonzalez, 36, known for his environmental work, will participate in the presidential debate in Quito on Sunday. The name of Gonzalez’s vice presidential candidate will be announced in the next few hours, the party said late Saturday Finnish time.

