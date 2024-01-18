The two arrested for their alleged participation in the murder of Ecuadorian prosecutor César Suárez They will enter preventive detention while the Prosecutor's Office continues the investigations into the crime of this magistrate, who was investigating the takeover of a television channel by an armed group last week.

A criminal judge ordered the entry into provisional prison of Cristhian PM and Ángel AB, who were detained by the Police on Wednesday nightwhile authorities continue to search for at least two other people who allegedly also participated in the murder.

The magistrate thus accepted the request for preventive imprisonment made by the Prosecutor's Office in a quick hearing of flagrancy and qualification of charges where the Public Ministry presented elements of conviction against the two detainees.

Police investigate the vehicle with bullet holes in which the prosecutor César Suárez was.

Prosecutor Suárez, who before taking on the case of the takeover of the television channel had become known for investigating cases of corruption in hospitals during the pandemic, was shot down by hitmen on Wednesday afternoon when he was traveling in his vehicle through a sector in the north of the port city of Guayaquil near his home.

Days ago, Suárez had interrogated the thirteen detainees, including two minors, who broke into the studios of the TC Televisión channel on January 9 and kept its workers kidnapped for several hours in a live broadcast, an act that the Police attributed to the criminal gang 'Los Tiguerones'.

According to the first investigations, There were four men, one of them wearing a traffic officer's vest, who were on board the car from where Suárez was shot at least 18 times..

The hypothesis used by the Police is that these criminals would belong to the criminal gang called 'Chone Killer', one of the 22 that, together with 'Los Tiguerones', have been considered since last week by the Ecuadorian Government as terrorist groups in the “internal war.” declared against organized crime by President Daniel Noboa.

Captured by the seizure of the Ecuadorian television channel.

The band 'Chone Killer' has the greatest influence in the canton (municipality) of Durán, which is part of the metropolitan area of ​​Guayaquil.

After the crime, the hitmen escaped to another area in the north of Guayaquil where they incinerated one of the vehicles and two of the passengers fled in a taxi and on a motorcycle. One of them hid in a motel to avoid being captured. During the raids they found a rifle, two pistols and the vest used by the driver.

The murder of Suárez broke the sense of tense calm with which Ecuadorians tried to recover normality after the wave of violence, attacks, kidnappings and prison riots with hostages last week, attributed to organized crime gangs.

EFE