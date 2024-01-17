The prosecutor who was in charge of the case for the takeover of a television station in Guayaquil on January 9 and prosecuting the 11 arrested for this violent act was shot dead on January 17 in the north of the coastal city. reported the Prosecutor's Office.

The Ecuadorian prosecutor César Suárez, who was in charge of the investigation of the armed takeover of the public channel TC Televisión on January 9, died after being attacked with gunshots this Wednesday, January 17 in the north of Guayaquil.

The prosecutor was in charge of prosecuting the 11 detainees of the armed group that broke into the media outlet last Tuesday and threatened the channel's workers during a live broadcast, an episode that ended when the police managed to enter the establishment, free the hostages and capture the attackers.

Prosecutor Suárez was also in charge of other cases related to drug trafficking, terrorism and organized crime. After hearing the news of his death, the State Attorney General, Diana Salazar, who has been threatened by armed groups, deplored the crime and assured that the Prosecutor's Office will continue its fight against organized crime groups.

This is the most recent episode of violence in the country, which is experiencing an insecurity crisis unprecedented in its modern history, for which the Government of President Daniel Noboa blames criminal gangs that cooperate in the country with international drug cartels. Mexico, Colombia and other countries.

Last week Noboa declared the country in an “internal armed conflict”, after the escape of two of the main leaders of the Ecuadorian mafia, riots and hostage taking in prisons throughout the State, as well as attacks in different parts of the country. territory, among which the connection to the TC channel. The country was already in a state of emergency by presidential decree since January 8.

News in development…