Ecuador | The prisoners are holding 57 guards and policemen hostage

In Quito, a prison was attacked with cars loaded with fuel canisters.

Prisoners are holding fifty guards and seven police officers hostage in a prison in the city of Cuenca, Ecuador, the interior minister said Juan Zapata on Thursday according to news agency AFP.

“We are concerned about the safety of our authorities,” Zapata said at a press conference in the capital, Quito.

In advance that day, hundreds of Ecuadorian soldiers and police had searched one of the country’s main prisons in the city of Latacunga for weapons, ammunition and explosives.

Ecuador’s prison system commented earlier on Thursday that the hostage-taking would be revenge for a major operation by security forces, but later officials said it was a protest against the transfer of prisoners to other prisons.

The night before Thursday, according to the news agency Reuters, two attacks were carried out in Quito with cars loaded with fuel canisters, which were set on fire against the walls of buildings. The attacks were apparently aimed at the prison. No one was injured in the attacks, and the material damage was relatively minor. The Prison Service suspected the reason for the attacks to be the security operations of the prisons.

Another of the cars used in the Quito attacks after its explosive combustion.

In a separate incident on Thursday, inmates rioted and started a fire at a youth prison in Quito.

in Ecuador there have been several bloody prison riots in recent years. According to the authorities, a total of more than 430 prisoners have died in them since 2021.

Ecuador, with a population of around 18 million, was long considered one of the most peaceful countries in Latin America, but it is located between the world’s largest cocaine producers, Colombia and Peru, and foreign drug gangs have quickly taken over the industry from Ecuador as well.

August in the beginning, just before the first round of Ecuador’s presidential election, the presidential candidate who rose in opinion polls Fernando Villavicencio was assassinated.

In the second round on October 15, they will meet the leftist Luisa González and right-wing Daniel Noboa.