The Confederation of Indigenous Nationalities of Ecuador (Conaie) called for the resignation of the president of Ecuador, Guillermo Lasso. A call that was denied by the Minister of Government, Henry Cucalón. The executive called for “rationality” and “peaceful coexistence.”

A new crisis to solve for the Ecuadorian Government. The Minister of Government, Henry Cucalón, rejected the request for the resignation of President Guillermo Lasso by the Confederation of Indigenous Nationalities of Ecuador (Conaie).

The organization, for its part, broke off the dialogue it was developing with the executive. As they argue, the Carondelet Palace supposedly shows no political interest in the problems that afflict that South American nation.

The decision is a step back in a talks process that had been taking place since June 2022, after the mobilizations led by that sector.

The minister, in statements made known by his office, stressed that the State “is executing the agreements reached with the organizations of the indigenous movement and is monitoring them.”

We reject the anti-democratic attitude of certain political actors. We do not break the dialogue with any sector; on the contrary, we will continue working on compliance with the agreements. Rationality and peaceful coexistence must prevail, for the benefit of the country’s progress. https://t.co/9kCNbCJcgS —Henry Cucalon (@henrycucalon) February 25, 2023



He also stressed that compliance with the agreements arising from the talks is advancing by 90%. He gave as an example the delivery of the budget for bilingual education, the restructuring of peasant credits, the creation of the Indigenous University, among others.

Cucalón also responded to Conaie’s threat to demonstrate. According to the official, the Government will guarantee “peaceful” displays of discontent and will not break the dialogue with any sector of society. “Dialogue is a fundamental instrument for stability and prosperity for all,” he stressed.

Henry Cucalón concluded by making a call for attention so that “rationality, peaceful coexistence and unity of purpose in favor of the country, take precedence.”

The resignation request

This Friday, the Conaie requested the resignation of President Guillermo Lasso due to an alleged “inability” to carry out the tasks of the Government. The indigenous organization’s decision was agreed upon in an Expanded Council held in Quito, the nation’s capital.

“We demand that the President of the Republic of Ecuador, Mr. Guillermo Lasso, for the dignity of our country, for his inability to govern and solve the most heartfelt problems of Ecuadorians, present his resignation to the country and step aside,” said the president. leader of the movement, Leonidas Iza.

Leonidas Iza, leader of Conaie, along with other leaders at the Expanded Council held in Quito, Ecuador on February 24, 2023. © Reuters – Karen Toro

At the meeting, the National Assembly was required to undertake a political trial of the president. A call was also launched to take to the streets on March 8. The march will also be held in support of Peruvian citizenship and the celebration of Women’s Day.

The protests come amid a series of accusations against Lasso. Many of them point to alleged acts of corruption in its management.

The Conaie also asked the legislature to investigate these complaints.

According to Iza, the Confederation declares itself in “mobilization and permanent assembly”, which is why the struggle in the territories will be radicalized. All of this in defense of old community claims: decent employment, water, land, education, health, and the defense of the areas of the original peoples.

with EFE