Ecuador | The Ecuadorian presidential plane had to make an emergency landing on Washington due to a plane crash

Ecuadorian President Lenín Moreno had been on an official visit to meet Joe Biden’s administration and the IMF’s director general.

Ecuador the president Lenín Morenoa the plane carrying it had to make an emergency landing in Washington in the United States on Saturday, the Ecuadorian Department of Communications says.

The cause of the emergency landing was a machine failure. The plane had taken off from the capital, Washington, but had to land back just minutes after takeoff.

“Moreno and everyone on board are well and will return to Ecuador in the next few hours,” the ministry press release said.

In the press release no more detailed information on aircraft failure or landing was reported.

Moreno, who ended his term in May, had been on an official visit to meet with the president Joe Biden members of the administration.

During the visit, Moreno also met with the Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund Kristalina Georgievan. Last September, the IMF granted a $ 6.5 billion loan to Ecuador.