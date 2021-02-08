The new president of the Ecuadorians will assume a country with an economy collapsed due to the pandemic, but whose detriments have been accumulated since before by the drop in oil prices and years of governments with large expenses and excessive loans. At the same time, the new Administration will have to complete the vaccine acquisition process that until now is in its first phase and has only applied one of the two required doses of immunization to 6,000 people, of more than 17 million inhabitants.

It is not possible to talk about the challenges for the next Government of Ecuador without putting the economy in the foreground. The nation weary of austerity tips the scales at the polls for whoever it thinks can best solve this problem.

The new president will have to deal with an economy that has contracted between 10% and 12%, a debt that is equivalent to approximately 60% of the gross domestic product and a poverty rate of around 35%.

“The (average) Ecuadorian is seeing which of the candidates can get them out of the economic problem they are in (…) The (average) Ecuadorian is disillusioned with politics and is only looking for someone to solve the economic problems,” said Francis Romero , director of the pollster Click Report.

The economy was already hurt before the pandemic by the drop in oil prices since 2015, coupled with years of large spending and excessive borrowing , but now he is in serious condition.

The impact on finances is felt both at the macro level and in the pockets of Ecuadorians, evident in closed restaurants and innumerable “for sale” and “for rent” signs hanging from buildings. The troubled economy of the South American country and the coronavirus pandemic are driving millions of people to despair.

Management of vaccines against Covid-19

The brutal outbreak of the new coronavirus last year left uncollected bodies on the streets of Ecuador’s largest city, Guayaquil. And although the situation is currently not the same, the nation is still far from overcoming the pandemic.

Archive-Ecuador the second South American nation to use Pfizer’s vaccine after Chile, according to cabinet secretary Juan Sebastián Roldán Vladimir Zivojinovic AFP

However, it is one of the few nations in Latin America that has already begun its vaccination process. The new president must guarantee compliance with it for at least most of his population of around 17 million people.

According to data from the Ministry of Health, released last Thursday, in this country about 6,000 citizens have already been immunized with the first, of the two required doses, against Covid-19.

The health authorities expect a new shipment for this month of February, to be able to complete their inoculation.

The schedule agreed with Pfizer / BioNTech establishes that “in the week of February 15, the country will receive a new batch to complete 100% of second doses of phase zero (pilot plan),” said a statement from the Ministry.

In total, the Government announced that it will invest about 200 million dollars in the acquisition of doses, which will be shipped until September or October. However, their slow arrival, while other countries receive higher amounts, has raised criticism from the opposition.

The vaccine problem has been debated by the candidates, but none seem to have a short-term solution.

So far, Ecuador registers 258,282 accumulated infections and at least 15,012 deaths due to the pandemic, according to the independent count from Johns Hopkins University.

With Reuters and AP