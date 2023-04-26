In the modern history of Ecuador, never before has so much blood been spilled. The blood of innocent girls, boys, adolescents, women and men feeds the insecurity statistics of a perforated territory. In the land of stray bullets, more than seventeen people are killed every day.

“The biggest fear today is feeling insecure, in the middle of a war between you and the criminals,” Guillermo Lasso tweeted on April 1. The Ecuadorian president announced weeks ago the relaxation of the use of weapons for personal defense. The law of retaliation, that of an eye for an eye, today translates into lives for lives.

The measure is part of the “Crusade for your security”, a strategy to promote peace and tranquility in the country. Desperation fills this nation of nearly 18 million people, as the violence in the past three years breaks records. It doesn’t stop.

According to data from the National Police collected by the local press, between 2021 and 2022, violent deaths in Ecuador grew by 82%. In other words, it went from 2,464 to 4,603: 25 murders per 100,000 inhabitants. That record placed that small country as the sixth most violent in Latin America, above Mexico. Ecuador is the place with the greatest increase in criminal violence on a regional scale.

Under these conditions, the strategy promoted by the Ecuadorian government is not only foolish, but also reckless and even outrageous. I can’t help but imagine the president in his command room surrounded by screens while he watches in real time how citizens unsubscribe. Something like in video games, far from reality. Separate. Isolated. Just as he has ruled for the past two years.

Gun violence can affect anyone, but in certain situations, it affects and rages against so-called vulnerable groups. If you travel through Ecuador with ‘purple glasses’, which make us more sensitive to identify inequalities and understand that there are populations at greater risk than others, it is easy to predict that the new decree will strengthen the violent spiral. Between January and December 2022, more than three hundred women -332- were murdered. Of that total, more than 50% -189- were victims of organized crime. Basically every day, every 26 hours, a femicide was recorded and 32% was committed with a firearm. Since 2014, the year in which the crime of death of a woman for reasons of gender was classified in the Ecuadorian penal code, 2022 was positioned as the bloodiest.

Decree 707 increases the sensation of constant danger in which we Ecuadorian women live. In an interview for the newspaper First fruits, the Secretary of Public Security of the Government stressed that “how each citizen uses the weapon, whose carrying is authorized, is a matter that each one has to decide.” That false naivety, that disconnection with the street, alarms and upsets.

Examples abound. In the situation of LGBTIQ+ people, the journalist Víctor Hugo Carreño already explained that “in this violent country, in this country that forgets LGBTIQ+ people in public policies or laws (…), today we are more vulnerable because the aggressor -probably with money and influence, since the privileged class is the one that will have access to arms, can now shoot us”.

The flexibility of carrying weapons increases the gaps and inequality, now in terms of security. To have a permit, the paper specifies that it will be required to be over 25 years of age, pass a psychological test, have a certificate of driving skills, not have been sentenced, not record a history of gender or intrafamily violence, or consume drugs. . However, in Ecuador -as in other Latin American countries- money mediates and facilitates.

In practice, Decree 707 disrupts the lives of children and adolescents. In the land of stray bullets, last year one of them was killed every 32 hours. 80 babies under the age of 2 died as a direct consequence of that war that the president endorses the citizens. A war that is not ours, but of which we are the target.

The Lasso government violates our human rights by declaring itself incapable of establishing measures to reduce and prevent armed violence in the daily life of Ecuadorians. In the country of stray bullets, the government violates human rights because it does not protect the right to life.