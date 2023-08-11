This Thursday, one day after the shooting of presidential candidate Fernando Villavicencio, a candidate to join the National Assembly, the local parliament, was the protagonist of another violent episode prior to the elections in Ecuador. the victim was stephanie bridgeattacked while driving her car.

(Also read: Villavicencio case: in calls from Colombian detainees there are contacts with politicians).

The attack occurred this afternoon in Quevedo, in the central province of Los Ríos, at a time when the leader was traveling accompanied by her father and a collaborator. In those circumstances, the vehicle was intercepted by two people who fired several shots at the windshield, in the direction of the woman, and then escaped.

According to the newspaper El Universo, a close friend of the candidate said that “fortunately the shots were fired with a traumatic pistol”, that is, a “non-lethal” weapon that is “designed to cause the aggressor very painful physical trauma with the objective of incapacitating him momentarily”. Meanwhile, one of the bullets grazed the candidate’s left arm.

(Of interest: ‘It is something similar to what happened with Luis Carlos Galán’, widow of Fernando Villavicencio).

Faced with this scenario, The police launched an investigation to find out the reasons for the attack and, in addition, he reviewed the security cameras to obtain records of what happened.

‼️#URGENT

This afternoon Estefany Puente, candidate for the Assembly for list 2, was a victim of crime. Antisocials fired at her vehicle while she was driving in the Galo Plaza sector of #Quevedo in the province of Los Ríos. pic.twitter.com/mnkD1CqCsh – W Radio EC (@WRadioec) August 11, 2023

The attack occurred in the midst of the commotion caused by the assassination of Villavicencio, who was one of the eight presidential candidates for the elections on Sunday the 20th, the day on which the person who will complete the term of the current head of state will be elected. William Lasso.

(You can read: He was Facundo Morales, ex-FARC who died of a heart attack in a demonstration in Argentina).

On that date, Ecuadorians will elect 137 deputies, in response to Lasso’s decision to annul the National Assembly using its constitutional power, which contemplates early elections to complete the current period.

Under the slogan “It is time for the brave”, the deceased candidate presented as one of his main government proposals a project to apply the National Anti-Terrorist Plan, which consisted of “identifying which were the most dangerous structures operating in Ecuador: drug traffickingillegal mining, corruption and bribery, linked to each other and to politics”.

Those detained for the crime in Villavicencio are from Colombia



The Ecuadorian police reported that the six people arrested for the murder of presidential candidate Fernando Villavicencio are of Colombian origin. They also clarified that another alleged attacker, who died in a confrontation with security agents of the former journalist, is of the same nationality.

“All of them, including the deceased, are Colombians,” the police force told the AFP agency. In the preview, the Minister of the Interior, Juan Zapata, had indicated to the press that those arrested were foreigners.

after the crime committed Ecuador decreed on Thursday the state of emergency for 60 days and announced that he will receive help from the FBI to investigate the fact.

(Keep reading: What are the main criminal gangs operating in Ecuador).

“I have requested support from the FBI for the investigation,” said President Guillermo Lasso.

Villavicencio, 59, died on Wednesday when he was shot as he was leaving a sports center in the north of the Ecuadorian capital after a political meeting. Last week he had reported threats against him and his campaign team.

THE NATION (GDA)

ARGENTINA

More news

Young man who died after attack on Fernando Villavicencio was Colombian: new details

How the fight over a piece of watermelon caused the first US intervention in Panama

Mexico: young man dies after cowardly attack with a knife on his birthday