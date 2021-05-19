Ecuador | The arch of Darwin on the Galápagos Islands has collapsed

The arch broke as a result of natural erosion.

Galapagos Islands the famous stone arch, the Arch of Darwin, has collapsed. The arc collapsed on Monday morning, May 17, Ecuador’s environment minister said on Twitter.

The arch broke, according to the ministry, as a result of natural erosion.

The Galápagos Islands are located about 900 kilometers from Ecuador, to which they belong. Most of the archipelago and the surrounding sea area belong to two protected areas.

Former the arch is about a mile from the protected island of Darwin, the northwesternmost island of the Galápagos Islands. It is about 160 kilometers from Darwin Island to the largest island in the archipelago, Isabela.

The arch and island are named after an English biologist Charles Darwinin by. Darwin visited the islands in 1835.

The Arc is a famous and acclaimed dive site, and diving site according to a number of divers did happen on the scene just when the arc collapsed. However, no one was hurt.

Representative of the Galápagos Conservation Trust Jen Jones told the British newspaper The Guardianthat the loss of the arc grieves.

“The collapse of the arc is a reminder of the fragility of our environment. While we can’t do much for a natural process like erosion, we can strive to protect the special life of the archipelago, ”Jones stated.

The Galápagos Islands are home to many animals that are not found anywhere else in the world.