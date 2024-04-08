In the famous 90s film Wag The Dog, starring Dustin Hoffman and Robert de Niro, directed by Barry Levinson, a president of USA He is accused of sexually abusing a minor ten days before the elections. White House hires crisis specialist to divert attention of the scandal and then, to distract the public opinion, war is declared on Albania, a country that the majority does not even know of its existence and that does not reflect any real risk. The war It's just paper and images military mobilizationsbut the objective is achieved: the president is re-elected.

The crisis with Ecuador seems to have been intentionally generated in both countries. What the government did Daniel Nova It is unacceptable from any point of view: never in the current era has a diplomatic headquarters been raided to detain someone taking refuge there. The former vice president Jorge Glass He was not politically persecuted either, he is accused of economic crimes and corruption. Ecuador He had to present his accusation and the mexican government I would have to respond to her. Take the embassy to take this subject has no precedent: not even Pinochet during the military coup dared to enter the Mexico's embassy where dozens of opponents took refuge; In Argentina, the military dictatorship left former president Héctor Campora and Juan Manuel Abal Medina locked up in the Mexican embassy for years. In both cases, fences were put up around the embassies but they were never entered.

He President López Obrador has also been mistaken regrettably in its relationship with the Latin American countries and in this case with Ecuador. It is not true as President López Obrador said last Wednesday that the murder of the opposition candidate in Ecuador, Fernando Villavicencio, was the product of a conspiracy to prevent Rafael Correa's candidate from winning the elections in that country. Luisa González was ahead in the polls but with barely 30 percent of the votes, and behind her were several candidates, including Villavicencio, a former journalist who had been persecuted by Correa and who exposed the enormous corruption of his government, and who also documented how the then president was the one who opened, with explicit agreements, the territory of Ecuador to the FARC and hand in hand with it to Colombian criminal groups and the Sinaloa cartel.

Villavivencio had been threatened with death by the Ecuadorian groups of the Sinaloa cartel and them he was murdered. Here, President López Obrador, just a few hours after the crime and despite the information coming from Ecuador, said that “there were no elements to blame the Sinaloa cartel for this crime.” An incomprehensible statement from a head of state defending a cartel.

Correa's candidate kept the 30 percent she had and had to go to a second round (an electoral mechanism that would be essential to have in Mexico) where Daniel Novoa won by a very wide margin. There was no conspiracy, as López Obrador said, around that result, just as there was none for Javier Milei to beat Sergio Massa in Argentina.

President López Obrador's relations were already tense with the Novoa government because Rafael Correa, who since leaving the government has been exiled in Belgium, actually spends long periods in Mexico where his political group operates, allied with sectors of Morena, and his former officials. They participate in the federal government and in the party in different positions, especially network management.

Let us also remember that Correa was the one who gave asylum for years to Julian Assange, whom President López Obrador has defended time and time again. For some Assange is a defender of freedom of expression, for the United States government he is a character who carried out espionage for Putin's service, illegally intervening in the elections that brought Trump to power. As soon as Correa left power, the government of Ecuador handed Assange over to Great Britain (he was in the embassy in London) so that his extradition to the United States could be decided there (he also had a trial in Sweden accused of sexual abuse against two women). .

The truth is that the confrontation had been underway since Novoa took office, which in turn, with the rudeness of taking over the embassy, ​​carried out a forceful action seeking to strengthen itself internally. It was a mistake and nonsense.

For his part, the president López Obrador has forgotten about non-intervention and has left a disastrous burden on the relationship with the region. We have fought with Bolivia, with Peru, with Ecuador, we have openly intervened in the political processes of those countries and in those of Colombia, Argentina, Chile. The president is outraged with Novoa, who beyond his mistakes is a freely and democratically elected president, and only has praise for the regime of Díaz Canel in Cuba, the Ortega family in Nicaragua or Nicolás Maduro, in Venezuela, which for the elections next July disqualified all significant opposition candidates, especially María Corina Machado, who beat him widely in all the polls.

Maduro does not allow some to participate in the elections, he put others in jail or sent them into exile. And others die strangely. López Obrador even has his opinion on the elections in the United States and takes sides, but about Maduro not a word, not a criticism, on the contrary, we finance him.

So let's go to war with Albania, sorry with Ecuador.

More from the same author:

The military succession

Veytia and the maxi-trial against Mexico

States decide elections

#Ecuador #strange #enemy