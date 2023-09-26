Ecuador | Teacher sexually abused 13-year-old student: the minor became pregnant

The Ecuadorian Justice sentenced Luis Alvaro A. to 29 years and four months in prison, as the author of the rape perpetrated against a 13-year-old teenager, who became pregnant, The State Attorney General’s Office reported this Monday.

The incident occurred in October 2014, at the educational establishment where the victim was studying, the Prosecutor’s Office indicated in a statement dated in the Amazonian province of Pastaza.

According to the researchthe teenager was a victim – on several occasions – of attacks of a sexual nature by her teacher, Luis Álvaro A., inside an educational facility. “As a consequence of the commission of the crime, the teenager became pregnant.”

At the trial, the prosecutor in the case presented evidence before the judges who heard the case to demonstrate the materiality of the infraction and the responsibility of the now sentenced.

The man is 29 years old.

These included the reproduction of the victim’s anticipated testimony, where she recognized her teacher as the person who violated her, which is an aggravating factor of the offense.

Likewise, the testimony of the experts who performed the medical-legal and gynecological examinations on the adolescentpsychological and social work expertise, as well as recognition of the scene of the events, among others.

The crime of rape is punishable in Ecuador by between nineteen and twenty-two years, but in this case the aggravating circumstances of the same legal body were taken into account.

EFE

