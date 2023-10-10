Dhe violence continues to drown out the election campaign in Ecuador. Almost two months ago, the Ecuadorian journalist and presidential candidate Fernando Villavicencio was murdered. Now the suspected contract killers are also dead.

The bodies of seven suspects were discovered in two prisons over the weekend. According to media reports, they were said to have been hanged. Details are not known. A few days earlier, the American government had offered a reward of five million dollars for information about the masterminds of Villavicencio’s murder.

Villavicencio was shot in August as he left a campaign rally. The police then arrested several people. According to the Ecuadorian Interior Minister, an investigation report is now available, but it has not yet been published. The crime is attributed to organized crime. As a journalist, Villavicencio had repeatedly uncovered cases of corruption and, before his death, publicly denounced the country’s crime syndicates.

Crime syndicates fight for control in Ecuador

The murder of a presidential candidate, several attacks on other politicians and the elimination of suspected contract killers in prison show how powerful organized crime has become in Ecuador. The once safe Andean country has become a hub for the international cocaine trade. Crime syndicates with ties to Mexican drug cartels and the Albanian mafia are fighting for control.



After the assassination attempt on Villavicencio, the remaining presidential candidates, like Daniel Noboa here, often wear bulletproof vests during the election campaign.

:



Image: AFP



The murder rate has doubled in two years. The targeted killing of prisoners linked to Villavicencio’s murder also indicates that the crime syndicates have accomplices within the prison system and therefore within the state.







Alarmed by the murder of the prisoners, Ecuadorian President Guillermo Lasso canceled a planned trip to South Korea and, in consultation with his security cabinet, initiated a reshuffle of the security apparatus. Meanwhile, the director of law enforcement, the head of the national police and the head of the investigative unit had to vacate their posts. The prison director of the detention center where six of the seven murdered suspects were held is in custody. The Ecuadorian Attorney General’s Office has also opened an investigation into the prison authority.

Violence is a central election campaign issue

The assassination of Villavicencio has upended the election campaign in Ecuador. Violence has become the central theme in the debates between Luisa González and Daniel Noboa, who will face each other in next Sunday’s runoff. The young liberal-conservative business heir Noboa wants to set up prison ships to isolate criminals. He is also considering the establishment of an intelligence center and possible cooperation with Israel.

His left-wing opponent González also promises to invest half a billion dollars in security forces and greater surveillance of ports and airports. Both candidates have called for more information from the government about the prison killings. In recent weeks, they have almost always worn bulletproof vests at public appearances.

Observers believe that the latest developments will no longer have a significant impact on next Sunday’s election. Unless solid information about the background to Villavicencio’s murder comes to light. The latest polls predict a very close election outcome. The ballot is an early election. It became necessary after President Guillermo Lasso dissolved parliament last May amid impeachment proceedings. The winner of the election will only govern Ecuador until the next regular elections in around a year and a half.