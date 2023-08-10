This Thursday, August 10, the President of Ecuador Guillermo Lasso announced the entry into force of the state of emergency, for at least 60 days, and three days of national mourning after the assassination of presidential candidate Fernando Villavicencio by bullets at the exit of a rally in the capital, on Wednesday night. The crime shocks Ecuadorian society and highlights the growing crisis of insecurity and drug trafficking that the country is going through in the middle of the electoral campaign. The president remarked that it is maintained for next August 20.

Consternation and questions. It is the climate that is breathed in Ecuador after the assassination of the presidential candidate Fernando Villavicencio in the final stretch of the electoral campaign, just 10 days before the general and early elections.

For this reason, President Guillermo Lasso declared a state of emergency throughout the country, for at least 60 days, to “guarantee security” in the face of The elections on August 20, which will continue, were ratified by the president and the National Electoral Council (CNE).

“Given the loss of a democrat and a fighter, the elections are not suspended. These have to be held, and democracy has to be strengthened. This is the best reason to go vote and defend democracy, life and the integrity of the Ecuadorian family and the future of the country,” Lasso said in a message to the nation at dawn this Thursday, amid the consternation.







According to the announcement, the votes remain on the planned date, but they will be carried out under a deployment of the military throughout the country, as part of the state of emergency measures.

The president also decreed three days of national mourning for the death of Villavicencio and classified the attack as “a political crime that acquires a terrorist character”.

For the head of state, it is clear that the crime against Villavicencio was an attempt to “sabotage” the elections.

“We do not doubt that this assassination is an attempt to sabotage the electoral process. It is not a coincidence that this reprehensible act occurs a few days after the first presidential round,” Lasso said.

The crime that outrages Ecuador

At around 6:15 p.m. on Wednesday, a group of armed men were waiting for Fernando Villavicencio as he left his rally at the Anderson school in Quito.

When the candidate got into a car escorted by security personnel, the shooting took place. According to the authorities, the attackers fired at least 40 times.

Three of those bullets hit Villavicencio’s head and caused his death. Nine other people were injured during the shooting and the main suspect in the assassination died in a confrontation with the Police, as confirmed by the Ecuadorian Prosecutor’s Office.

A suspect, who was injured during the exchange of bullets with security personnel, was apprehended and taken badly injured to the Flagrancy Unit in Quito. An ambulance from the Fire Department confirmed his death.



In their flight, the rest of the attackers tried to detonate a grenade, but were unsuccessful. Later, the Police made it explode in a controlled manner.

During Wednesday night, at least six people allegedly involved in the murder were arrested in two Quito neighborhoods: Conocoto and San Bartolo. Heavy weapons and explosives, such as grenades, were found in their homes, authorities said.

Villavicenció received threats against his life

Villavicencio was between the fifth and fourth position among the candidates for the Presidency, according to the latest polls. His campaign slogan is what some say led to his death: “It’s time for the brave.” A motto that alluded to his fight against corruption and organized crime.

The 59-year-old politician was a journalist and former assemblyman. He became a staunch detractor of correismo, as the political current of supporters of former President Rafael Correa is known, by conducting investigations into alleged corruption of the former president that he governed between 2007 and 2017.

Despite declaring himself to be “center-left,” he was close to right-wing president Guillermo Lasso. The deceased presidential candidate was harshly criticized for the favorable verdict of the Oversight Commission, which Villavicencio directed, in the impeachment trial against the current president.

Villavicencio had already warned that they were after him. The politician denounced that in recent weeks he had received several death threats and even gave names of the authors of those warnings against his life.

“If I keep mentioning the name of “Fito” and mentioning the Choneros they are going to break me. But I’m still here, I’m not afraid,” Villavicencio said during an interview with local television.

In addition, the candidate had also attacked the Police and security forces for “looking the other way” before organized crime.

“The Police know where the hideouts of criminals, drug traffickers, illegal mining, and white-collar criminals are,” he said during the same interview.

However, President Lasso has promised that those responsible will have to answer to Justice and promised to guarantee the safety of all presidential candidates, an issue for which he has been harshly criticized.

“Organized crime has come a long way, but the full weight of the law is going to fall on them,” Lasso said.

But the truth is that it is not the first time something like this has happened in Ecuador and nothing guarantees that it will be the last.

Security crisis and drug trafficking networks, increasingly evident in Ecuador

Agustín Intriago, former mayor of Manta, and Rider Sánchez, a candidate for the National Assembly, suffered the same fate as Villavicencio. Both were shot to death. Intriago ran a city that is a key port for drug trafficking and Sánchez had declared his fight against mafias and organized crime from Esmeraldas, a province on the border with Colombia.

According to the Government and the politicians who receive threats, these murders are mainly linked to organized crime and drug trafficking gangs, with a strong presence in the country’s coastal zone.

Los Choneros, the group that threatened Villavicencio, is a drug gang from the coastal city of Manta. Both this group and other rivals, including Los Lobos and Tiguerones, work for Mexican cartels.

The Choneros do it for the Sinaloa Cartel, while their opponents do it for the Jalisco Nueva Generación Cartel. However, the task is the same for everyone: to get drugs to Europe and North America.

Alias ​​”Fito”, also mentioned by Villavicencio, would be one of the bosses of Los Choneros and the most direct line with the Sinaloa Cartel.

A woman is assisted after being injured by gunshots at the end of a rally for Ecuadorian presidential candidate Fernando Villavicencio in Quito, on August 9, 2023. © AFP

A context in which presidential candidates fear for their lives and demand protection. The seven candidates who are now running for the Presidency of Ecuador expressed their condolences and solidarity with the victim’s family. Others have even suspended their electoral campaigns.

And it is that this electoral contest occurs in the midst of the worst security crisis in the history of Ecuador, which closed 2022 with a rate of more than 25 violent deaths per 100,000 inhabitants, the highest since records are available.

With EFE and local media