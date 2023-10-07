Ecuador | Six died in prison

According to unconfirmed information, the dead were those arrested for the murder of the presidential candidate

Six an inmate has died in a prison in Guayaquil, Ecuador’s largest city, officials say.

The authorities did not comment further on the causes of death or the events that led to the deaths.

According to media reports, the dead would be six Colombians who were arrested in connection with the presidential candidate Fernando Villavicencio murder in August.

The authorities have not confirmed the information.

A riot took place in the same prison in July, in which more than 30 people were killed.