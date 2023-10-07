In Ecuador, six Colombian detainees, accused of the August murder of centrist presidential candidate and anti-corruption activist Fernando Villavicencio, were killed on Friday during “riots” at a prison in Guayaquil, in the southwest of the country, authorities announced.

These are six Colombians, accused in August of the murder of this 59-year-old deputy and anti-corruption activist, a former journalist who was among the favorites for the first round of the presidential elections. He was shot dead by a commando of assassins after a campaign meeting in Quito on August 9, eleven days before the elections.

Right-wing President Guillermo Lasso, on a private trip to New York and who was expected in South Korea on Saturday for an official visit, announced on X (formerly Twitter) that he would immediately return to Ecuador, where he called a meeting with senior security officials. . officials.

“No complicity, no concealment. Here the truth will be known,” he stated.

The six Colombians with a serious criminal past were arrested in flagrante delicto and another was murdered by the victim’s bodyguards. In total, about ten people were arrested during the subsequent investigation.

“The six people deprived of their liberty (PPL) who died” in the Guayas 1 prison in Guayaquil “are of Colombian nationality and were accused of the murder of former presidential candidate Fernando Villavicencio,” the prison administration said in a press release.

Authorities have provided few details about this murder, which occurs just days before the second round of the presidential elections between a close friend of former socialist president Rafael Correa, of whom Fernando Villavicencio was a fierce opponent, and a right-wing candidate.

The war of drug traffickers in prison

Guayas 1, which houses about 6,800 inmates, is one of five prisons in the massive Guayaquil prison complex, where more than 430 inmates have died, sometimes dismembered or burned, since 2021. According to the Ecuadorian government, the deadly violence that erupts periodically in prisons is due to struggles for influence between rival drug trafficking groups.

In July, President Lasso decreed a state of emergency in prisons, allowing, in particular, the deployment of the army in them. This measure, adopted after a particularly atrocious massacre that left dozens dead in Guayas 1, was extended until the end of October.

According to local media, Ward 7 of the prison is controlled by the Los Águilas group, one of several Ecuadorian criminal gangs linked to the Colombian or Mexican drug cartels, such as those of Sinaloa and Jalisco Nueva Generación.

This six-fold murder occurs in the final stretch before the second round of the presidential elections on October 15. The vote will pit Luisa González, second runner-up to former President Correa, against conservative Daniel Noboa, son of one of the country’s richest businessmen. The latest polls show the two candidates tied. Fernando Villavicencio’s replacement, Christian Zurita, also a former journalist, was eliminated in the first round.

Fernando Villavicencio was a staunch opponent of Rafael Correa, whom he had sent to the dock thanks to the revelations of the journalistic investigations he had carried out with Christian Zurita. Rafael Correa, a refugee in Belgium, was sentenced in absentia to eight years in prison for corruption.

People close to Fernando Villavicencio, including his widow Verónica Sarauz, directly blamed Correa’s camp, accusing him of having “links with criminal gangs” and of being behind the attack against the candidate, without presenting evidence.

At the end of September, Verónica Sarauz herself was the victim of an assassination attempt, according to her entourage: her bodyguards had detained an armed Venezuelan who, on a motorcycle, had tried to attack the car in which she was traveling.

Ecuador, once considered an island of peace in Latin America, located between Colombia and Peru, the world’s two largest cocaine producers, has been hit in recent years by an unprecedented wave of violence linked to organized crime and trafficking. of drugs.

In this country of 16.9 million inhabitants, the homicide rate has skyrocketed. It quadrupled between 2018 and 2022 to reach a record of 26 per 100,000 inhabitants. According to experts, this rate could increase to 40 per 100,000 inhabitants in 2023.

