Rafael Correa currently lives in Belgium and was sentenced in 2020 to 8 years in prison for the crime of bribery

The president of the National Court of Justice of Ecuador, Iván Saquicela, said this Friday (22.Apr.2022) that he signed an order to start the extradition process of former President Rafael Correa, who lives in Belgium. Thus, Correa would return to his country to serve a sentence of 8 years in prison for the crime of bribery.

Ecuador’s justice sentenced Correa to 8 years in prison in 2020, accusing him of being behind improper charges against contractors, in a move to finance election campaigns for his political movement from 2012 to 2016.

Ivan Saquicela signed an order requesting Correa’s extradition based on an extradition agreement in force between Ecuador and Belgium, as well as other international pacts, he told Reuters.

“This is the 1st time that extradition has been requested and, consequently, it is strictly in accordance with the law”said Saquicela.

The extradition request will now be submitted to the Ecuadorian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, which must formally request the extradition of Correa from Belgium.

Correa, who led Ecuador from 2007 to 2017 and lives in Belgium, has denied the allegations, describing the case against him as one of political persecution led by his opponents.