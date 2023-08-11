In the aftermath of the murder of Fernando Villavicencio, a centrist candidate for the presidency of Ecuador, one of the candidates for the National Assembly, Estefany Puente, was subjected to an armed attack, but remained unharmed. The policy was at the Club de Leones, an organization that provides social services in Quevedo, a city in the province of Los Ríos. According to the newspaper El Universo, Puente was in her car, accompanied by her father and a collaborator, when she was intercepted by two unknown men who fired at the windshield, on the driver’s side and then fled: the shots grazed the arm of the woman.



Ecuador, one of the presidential candidates killed: Villavicencio. The crime claimed by a group linked to drug traffickers August 10, 2023

Police are examining security cameras and investigating the incident to find out the motive for the attack.

Just as the reconstruction of the Villavicencio murder continues. In a video recorded a few minutes before being hit by bullets, four policemen appear accompanying the candidate of the Gente Buena y Construye alliance to the white double-cab van in which he is said to have mobilized. The actions of the staff at those moments, the lack of equipment and the lack of a safety ring for a threatened and at risk presidential candidate are questioned by security experts, who assure that there has been negligence. A source close to the candidate’s campaign team says that on occasion dozens of armed men in uniform and even military cars accompanied Villavicencio on his trips around the country to Manabí or Los Ríos, after the threats he received were made public. But he assures that the day he was assassinated, coming out of a political rally in Quito, the panorama was very different.