The National Electoral Council of the Ecuador officially called (here’s the full, in Spanish – 301 KB) on Wednesday (24.May.2023) the general elections in the country. The 1st shift will be on August 20th. A possible 2nd round will take place on October 15th. Voters will choose the president and vice president and renew the National Assembly, the country’s parliament. The election was called after the leader of Ecuador, Guillermo Lasso, to dissolve the Assembly. Upon dissolution, it rules until a new president takes over.