The president of the National Electoral Council of Ecuador (CNE), Diana Atamaint, set next August 20 as the provisional date for the early general elections, after President Guillermo Lasso requested that the polls be called after the dissolution of the National Assembly (Parliament ).

As of this Thursday (18), the seven-day period for the CNE to call the elections begins, which establishes May 24 as the deadline.

“It’s a huge challenge”, said Atamaint, noting that a normal electoral process is prepared a year in advance, but now they have to do it in 90 days for the first round.

In an interview with the television station “Teleamazonas”, Atamaint clarified that all the normal milestones of an electoral process must be met, which is why political parties and movements must hold primaries.

Despite noting that these are not yet official data, since they must be approved by the CNE plenary, Atamaint added that the first round will take place on August 20 and, if a second round is necessary, it will take place on October 15.

The Constitution indicates that the head of state must take office on May 24, but Atamaint commented that this does not apply to early elections, speculating that Ecuador could have a new government starting work in November.

The CNE president also indicated that, if they meet the legal requirements, Lasso and the legislators from the dissolved Assembly can contest the early elections, but this will not be considered a re-election.

Finally, he estimated that the early election process should cost less than US$100 million.

While the CNE advances in the planning of the electoral process, the Constitutional Court analyzes claims of unconstitutionality presented by opposition groups against Lasso’s decree, which alleged “serious political crisis and internal commotion” to apply the so-called “cross death”, through the which dissolved Parliament and called early elections.

The plaintiffs consider that there is no political crisis or internal commotion in the country, which is why they qualify the decree as illegal.