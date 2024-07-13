Villavicencio Murder Accomplices Sentenced to 12-34 Years in Prison in Ecuador

Ecuador’s Criminal Court has sentenced two accomplices in the murder of presidential candidate Fernando Villavicencio, the country’s attorney general’s office reported on its page on the social network X (formerly Twitter).

Based on the evidence collected, the court found Carlos Edwin Angulo, who gave the order to kill Villavicencio, and Laura Dayanare Castillo, who organized the murder, guilty. They were sentenced to 34 years and 8 months in prison. Three other accomplices were sentenced to 12 years in prison.

On August 9, 2023, Ecuadorian presidential candidate Fernando Villavicencio, who was ranked fourth or fifth in polls, was shot dead after a campaign meeting. The politician died after being shot three times in the head. Eight people were also injured in the incident.