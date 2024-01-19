PICTURES

Ecuadorian security forces have carried out a raid on the Guayaquil prison, the place from which Adolfo Macias, the leader of the Los Choneros gang, escaped.

Videos show detainees lying face down on the ground as guards search them and inspect their belongings. Over the past week, Ecuador's army and police have carried out several raids on prisons across the country following a wave of violence. According to Ecuadorian authorities, the raid is not linked to the murder of prosecutor Cesar Suarez.



