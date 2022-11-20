The opening match of the Cup used VAR with a new model for viewing the play in question

Ecuador beat Qatar 2-0 this Sunday afternoon (November 20, 2022) in the opening of the 2022 World Cup. The match was played at the Al Bayt stadium, in Al Khor, approximately 35 kilometers north of Doha. The 2 goals were scored by striker Enner Valencia.

The 1st left at 15 minutes of the initial stage in penalty kick. The second, which defined the final score, came out 15 minutes later, when the striker completed a cross from Torres with a header.

Before that, just 2 minutes into the game, Valencia had already scored. But the bid was invalidated by impediment after VAR assistance.

The technology has been improved for the World Cup in Qatar. Now, 12 cameras mounted on the roof of each of the World Cup stadiums track the ball and specific points on each player’s body, sending an automatic signal to the video referee when there is an offside.

In addition, all balls have an internal sensor that more precisely informs the exact moment of contact for marking.



Playback/Globe The opening match used a new model for viewing the VAR of the play in question

In the 2nd half, the rhythm of the game dropped; the Ecuadorians managed the match and the Arabs didn’t have the strength to change the scoreboard. With the victory, Ecuador leads Group A, with 3 points. The initial round of the bracket will be completed on Monday (21.Nov.2022) with the game between Senegal and the Netherlands, starting at 1 pm, in Al Thumama, in the city of Doha.

On the same day, in group B, England and Iran face each other from 10:00 am at the Khalifa International, while the United States takes on Wales at the Ahmad Bin Ali stadium at 4:00 pm.

Ecuador returns to the field on Friday (November 25, 2022) to face the Netherlands at the Khalifa Internacional stadium at 1 pm. And Qatar will play the second match on the same day at 10am against Senegal.

With information from Brazil Agency🇧🇷