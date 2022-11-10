Ecuador rules out doing the Copa América 2024, and Colombia?

The president of the Ecuadorian Football Federation (FEF), Francisco Egas, ruled out on Wednesday the possibility of Ecuador being the venue for the 2024 America’s Cupas it corresponded within the traditional turn arranged between the South American countries to organize the tournament.

“We are not able to organize the Copa América,” Egas acknowledged in statements to La Red radio, despite the fact that last year he still expressed his aspiration that Ecuador would host the highest South American tournament for national teams.

not resounding

“Today our country must concentrate its resources on facing the difficult problem that concerns us all and that is a priority. There are more important things than football,” added the president of the FEF, referring tohe climate of insecurity affecting Ecuadorblamed by the authorities on organized crime and drug trafficking.

Yerry Mina scored the controversial goal that was disallowed. Photo: Raul Grove. AFP

Egas anticipated this decision a few days after the final of the

Copa Libertadores at the Isidro Romero Carbo Monumental Stadium, in the city of Guayaquil, the epicenter of the insecurity crisis, where the following week the attacks that claimed the lives of five policemen took place.

This was the fourth time that Ecuador had to organize the Copa América after having been the venue in 1947, 1959 and 1993. The first two were played entirely in Guayaquil and had Argentina and Uruguay as winners, while the last of them it was disputed in several cities of the country and the Albiceleste won the title again.

This new edition was initially scheduled to be played in 2023, but it was postponed a year after the decision of the South American Football Confederation (Conmebol) to synchronize the Copa América calendar with that of the European Championship.

EFE

more sports news