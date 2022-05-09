At least 43 inmates died during a revolt in a prison in the Ecuadorian city of Santo Domingo. This was reported by the prosecutor on Twitter, stating that the authorities are gathering evidence and testimonies on the spot and that 80 prisoners were captured after trying to escape.

The Ecuadorian president, Guillermo Lasso, sent his condolences to the families of the victims, denouncing “the violence of the gangs” and stating that “the Minister of the Interior, Patricio Carrillo, is in charge of the operations to restore peace”.

Dozens of relatives of the detainees went outside the prison for more information after learning from social networks of inmates murdered in the corridors of the institution, according to the Ecuadorian newspaper ‘El Universo’. The massacre took place the day Fausto Salinas took office as the new commander of the National Police.