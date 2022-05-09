At least 43 inmates died in the revolt that took place at dawn on Monday in the Bellavista prison, in Santo Domingo de los Tsáchilas, Ecuador. This was confirmed by Interior Minister Patricio Carrillo, adding that 80 detainees were brought back to the facility who took advantage of the situation to escape.

In the prison, 80 kilometers from the capital, rival gangs Los Lobos and R7 faced off. Prison riots are frequent in the country, where crime levels have also skyrocketed. Since February 2021, a total of 350 inmates have violently died in Ecuadorian prisons.