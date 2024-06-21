ANDCuador resumed electricity rationing this Friday for at least two hours a day due to the accumulation of sediment in the reservoir of the largest hydroelectric plant in the country, reported the National Electricity Operator (Cenace).

“Due to the increase in flows in (the Coca Codo Sinclair hydroelectric plant), sediments rose again. At 04:00 (09:00 GMT) the floodgates were closed and it is necessary to carry out energy cuts,” the entity said in its social network account. x.

“The distribution companies are reviewing schedules and cuts in certain sectors.”

He added that "distribution companies are reviewing schedules and cuts in certain sectors."

This is the second time the country has faced scheduled power outages. In April, it suffered blackouts of up to 13 hours a day due to a prolonged drought that reduced the reservoirs of several water plants to a minimum.

In recent days, torrential rains and river flooding have been recorded, increasing the presence of materials in the dams.

On Wednesday there was a general blackout lasting several hours throughout the nation caused by a failure in the supply network.

Cenace did not specify how long the rationing will be extended on this occasion. Coca Codo Sinclair (northern Amazon) has the capacity to generate 1,500 MW of power to cover 30% of national demand.

The companies that provide energy to Quito and coastal cities published service suspension schedules of up to two hours.

Between January and June, around thirty people have died from the effects of heavy rains; Of them, 18 died in several avalanches over the weekend in the Andean region.

What is known about this week’s blackout in Ecuador

Ecuador was left without electricity for several hours on Wednesday due to failures in the supply network, affecting strategic services such as telecommunications and the Quito metro.

“There is a failure in the transmission line that caused a cascade disconnection, so there is no energy service on a national scale,” wrote the Minister in charge of Energy, Roberto Luque, on the X social network.

Then the official also indicated through The entire country ran out of electricity around 3:20 p.m. local time (8:20 p.m. GMT) and the service gradually returned to normal.

At a press conference, Luque called the blackout “strange” and pointed out that the authorities ordered an investigation into “what could have happened” to cause the electrical network to fail, an infrastructure that has been deficient due to a lack of investment for years.

“It is an event that shows how fragile our (electricity) system is and rather reflects the energy crisis that we have been experiencing” for “decades,” said the minister.

The general blackout surprised Ecuadorians. About an hour after the power outage, electricity began to gradually return in Quito, AFP reported.

Technicians maintain that the probability of a general blackout occurring again “is less than 1%,” according to Luque, who noted that he will ask for “resignations” if it happens again.

The chaos caused by blackouts in Ecuador

The mayor of the capital, Pabel Muñoz, pointed out in paralyzed.

Hundreds of people had to be evacuated from underground stations and passengers were trapped in cars, so they had to walk through the tunnel until they could get out onto the streets.

Muñoz activated municipal reaction teams to facilitate mobility, prevent accidents at main intersections and take care of public spaces.

Without the operation of traffic lights, vehicle traffic became chaos in the commercial and office areas of the city such as in the Carolina Park sector (north).

Juan Carlos Parra, manager of the Quito Metro, explained that the service was stopped because the power supply from the three substations that the transportation system has could not be used. After 10 minutes, the passengers were evacuated, he said in an interview with Radio Municipal.