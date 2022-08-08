Ecuador’s Ministry of Health reports first death from monkeypox in the country

In Ecuador, the first case of death of a patient with monkeypox was registered. About it informs country’s health ministry.

“One person died on Monday, August 8, due to a pre-existing pathology,” the report says.

In total, 10 cases of monkeypox have been recorded in the country, the Ministry of Health says. The three cases mentioned were in people aged 20 to 49 years. The infected are being monitored in their homes. The first case was registered just over a month ago.

Earlier it became known about the first death of a patient with monkeypox in Europe. The case was registered in the Valencia region. Previously, it was caused by encephalitis associated with smallpox.

On July 23, the World Health Organization (WHO) declared the rapidly spreading outbreak of monkeypox to be a global health emergency.