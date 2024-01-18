





02:06

Violence in Ecuador spreads and is brewed from prisons, where prisoners are also victims of fights between gangs. Our special envoys Rodrigo Sedano and Aitor Txabarri learned the story of Ana Morales, her son died in prison during a confrontation in the Litoral prison during one of the worst prison massacres in the country and now she works with other women to support relatives of prisoners to seek a change in the prison situation.