Silvia walks through the prison bars in Guayaquil with a bitter expression on her face and stops to protest. “I have only seen my son for ten minutes,” she says indignantly. It is midday and she arrived at the Guayaquil Penitentiary at dawn. For six months, visits to prisoners in Ecuadorian prisons have been prohibited following the declaration of internal armed conflict, decreed for the first time in the country by Daniel Noboa. This measure, aimed at handing over security in the streets and prisons to the military, left families without contact with prisoners. Silvia had not heard from her son until last Wednesday, when she saw him again. “He is skinny, almost skin and bones, tears came to my eyes as soon as I saw him,” says the mother, while reliving the encounter. “They all get fed only once a day, at three in the afternoon. Afterwards they try to hold back their hunger with biscuits and juices that they buy in the prison shop,” explains Silvia.

The announcement of the reestablishment of visits took relatives by surprise, because it comes amid complaints against the Armed Forces for torture and mistreatment of prisoners in several prisons, including the Litoral Penitentiary. The Noboa government has taken control of the prisons at any cost, including the violation of human rights, as documented by EL PAÍS and confirmed by different organizations such as the Ombudsman’s Office, the Human Rights Committee and Human Rights Watch.

Outside the penitentiary, a hundred people, mostly women, are reviewing the requirements for passing through the security filters that other visitors have communicated to them through WhatsApp groups. They must wear a white T-shirt, jeans, shoes that leave the toes exposed, no accessories, no earrings, rings or chains, and loose hair. Face masks are mandatory; there is an outbreak of tuberculosis in the prison that has not complied with isolation protocols, and prisoners also do not have access to treatment. Some family members have fallen ill after the first visits.

Mobile phones are also banned, some visitors didn’t know this and have nowhere to leave them, which has them upset and angry. A petite woman, who is around 80 years old and who everyone calls Bolita, walks down the line offering to rent white T-shirts for the visit, masks or to store the phones for a dollar. Some consider it, others have no choice if they don’t want to lose their turn and they don’t know when visits will be allowed again. Everything is uncertain.

The prison entrance looks orderly. The police have removed the street vendors who have been outside for decades, although there are still those who carry empanadas or sandwiches in wicker baskets, silently selling in line to those waiting their turn to enter the prison. The only ones allowed to be a little closer to the door are a group of older adults who are sitting on a concrete ledge, sheltered from the sun. No one has thought about them, there are no chairs, nothing.

There is Jacqueline, who has just had surgery on her left femur, which she shattered in a fall. She has her leg extended, while holding on to her cane. “They are our children and we cannot let them die there,” says Jacqueline, dressed in a white T-shirt that she rented for 50 cents because she was not aware of the demands. She has done everything to support her son, who has been in prison for four of the 13 years he was sentenced to for drug trafficking. “I have done raffles among neighbors, I have sold food or sometimes a brother helps me to deposit money for my son so he can eat,” says the 65-year-old woman, who this time is not going to scold her son for what he did, she just wants to know if he is okay.

Senior citizens wait their turn to enter the Litoral Penitentiary, once visits were resumed after six months of militarization, in Guayaquil. VICENTE GAIBOR

Bingo games to collect money for detained relatives are a common activity in Guayaquil’s working-class neighborhoods. The country’s precarious economic situation hits older adults even harder, who survive on informal sales and charity. Bety, who takes care of three grandchildren, one of whom is in prison, is the firstborn of her daughter who died seven months ago in a domestic accident caused by the explosion of a gas tank. Next to her are other grandparents, who only know that their relatives in prison also have scabies and have spent most of their time in their underwear.

After the two-hour visit of the first group, the relatives begin to leave with anguished faces. “I found my son in a state of bones and he told me that they beat him every morning,” says Pablo. The visits take place in the middle of the pavilion courtyard, where the prisoners wait in line under the gaze and rifle of the soldiers. “Now that I saw him, I feel calmer. He has been inside for four months, and the first few days I couldn’t take it in, it was three in the morning and I couldn’t sleep,” adds the father. The visit, in reality, lasted no more than ten minutes; the rest of the time was lost in the security checkpoints and the walk to the pavilion. “They search everything, they stamp our arms, they shout at us to pay attention, to obey, they treat us like prisoners of freedom,” explains Pablo, who complains about the poor food that the inmates receive, only once a day, leaving them with a cadaverous appearance.

For women, the military order and the requirement to wear the same type of clothing have meant that for the first time they are not subjected to undignified treatment to pass through security filters, such as undressing or doing squats without clothes, or having an officer run his hands over their breasts, as has happened on previous occasions. Some approve of the order, even the mistreatment of prisoners if necessary to maintain control. “What else do they have to do?” says Gladys, one of the mothers, who admits that she has not been extorted by other prisoners for seven months. “I have not paid for him to have water to bathe, or for a phone call or for security so that he is not killed,” she adds.

The strict control leaves a bad taste in the mouth of the visitors, who do not know if it is due to the little time they had to see their relatives, the emaciated appearance of the prisoners, the discouragement, the messages of torture, or the order itself. There are their children serving a sentence to those who the Government held responsible for the crimes in the streets, the chaos, the massacres and the common robberies. But now that they have seen them subdued, they know that they are serving their sentence, but they are not the only ones responsible for the external violence that continues to claim lives without control, in massacres, extortions and assaults despite the fact that the president and his authorities repeat that insecurity has been reduced to historic levels.

Follow all the information from El PAÍS América on Facebook and Xor in our weekly newsletter.