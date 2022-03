People outside their homes in Las Palmas just before midnight (local time)| Photo: Reproduction Twitter

A magnitude 5.8 earthquake was recorded this morning in Ecuador, according to information from the US Geological Survey. According to the record, the tremor occurred at 11:28 pm on Saturday (local time, 1:28 am GMT) in the Pacific Ocean, 10 kilometers off the coast of Esmeraldas.

According to local media, there is no tsunami warning. The US Geological Survey, however, recorded an aftershock of 5.2 on the Richter scale at 00:53 (2:53 GMT), 14 kilometers off the coast.

The Ecuadorian press reported damage to a Community Police Unit in the Las Palmas sector. The tremor would have opened cracks in some walls of the rooms. Residents also reported a 10-minute power outage.