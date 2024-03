The President of Ecuador, Daniel Noboa | Photo: EFE/Daniel Gonzalez

Despite the strict measures imposed by the state of exception, Ecuador is facing an alarming increase in cases of kidnappings and extortion. According to information from the Argentine portal Infobaesince January, 1,543 incidents have been recorded, with the city of Guayaquil experiencing a fivefold increase compared to the same period the previous year.

Guayaquil, hit hard by the wave of violence, saw the number of kidnappings and extortions jump from 120 to 618 in just one year. The province of Guayas, of which Guayaquil is the capital, leads with 650 cases, followed by the provinces of Esmeraldas and Pichincha.

Exorbitant ransoms demanded

Criminals have demanded ransoms ranging between US$2,000 and US$200,000 for each victim they kidnap. Recidivism among kidnappings is high and there is frustration among the population with the quick release of criminals involved in this type of act, who often leave jail and immediately return to organized crime.

President Daniel Noboa, who recently extended the state of emergency for another 30 days, has sought to restore public order in his country, investing in security and supporting operations against organized crime. Through the state of exception decree, the Armed Forces were called upon to support the police, especially in the militarization of prisons, now considered “security zones”.