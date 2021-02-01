In the midst of the deep economic crisis generated by the coronavirus pandemic and a series of corruption scandals, Ecuador enters the final stretch of an atypical electoral campaign that will culminate this Sunday with the election of the future president and the renewal of Parliament.

Although the majority of Ecuadorians agree that the next government’s priority should be to generate jobs and implement anti-corruption policies, the truth is that a large portion of the population has not yet decided who they will vote for.

Between 23 and 37% of those eligible to vote did not decide which of the 16 candidates they will choose, according to the two main pollsters.

Voting intention surveys give more preference to the economist Andres Arauz, a candidate close to former president Rafael Correa, followed by the banker Guillermo Lasso and further back the standard-bearer of the indigenous party, Yaku Pérez.

There are 13 other virtually unknown candidates with little probability.

“The voter will try to resolve the issue of unemployment at the polls, based on terms of its economy, since it is one of the main problems that Ecuador has,” César Ulloa, a political scientist at the University of Ecuador, told EFE news agency. the Americas (UDLA).

The “correista” candidate Andres Arauz, in a campaign event this Sunday. Photo: AP

And is not for less. Data from the Ecuadorian Institute of Statistics and Censuses (INEC) indicate that more than half a million people lost their jobs after the arrival of the virus to the country, due to massive confinements and closing of shops, and the total number of unemployed rose to one million.

For Luis Silva, a student at the Catholic University of Guayaquil, without a doubt the lack of employment “will be a determining factor for the next government,” and he believes that, like him, “the majority of Ecuadorians” will approach the polls with the hope that this situation improves.

“Unfortunately the proposals have been demagogic, it is necessary to thread fine so that from each proposal of each candidate something achievable can be obtained,” he laments.

With him, Doménica Luna, from Quito, agrees, who assures that most of the government plans “are not supported.”

Voting intention for the presidential election of Ecuador on February 7, according to the consulting firm Market Ecuador./ AFP

“They do not have a who, for whom, when and how they are going to do it. They are mere proposals that they have launched, populist proposals with which they call people to vote for them, but they do not have an endorsement, the proposals are not supported.” , affirms in declarations to EFE.

For example, Ulloa points out, the “uncertainty of getting resources to distribute $ 1,000 to families,” as one of the candidates proposed, “when Ecuador has a tremendous fiscal deficit.”

Ecuador accumulates a debt of more than 60,000 million dollars, and the government had to request a line of credit in 2020 and 2021 of 11,000 million dollars to cover the financial hole.

The candidate on the right, Guillermo Lasso, in a file image. Photo: AP

Uncertainty and disinterest

This lack of concrete proposals has also fueled national disinterest in the upcoming elections.

“People vote with a lot of boredom, a lot of laziness. They vote because they have to vote, because in Ecuador voting is compulsory, but I believe that there is an important sector of the population that considers that their life is not going to change much regardless of who wins. “says Santiago Basabe, political scientist at FLACSO.

One of those jaded voters is Javier Méndez, from Guayaquil, who assures that he does not have “much expectation” that the change that the country needs will take place in the next four years.

“It is a long and complicated process and one that will not change immediately, but I do hope that the new government will begin by championing the independence of powers and the transparency that are sorely lacking,” he says.

“Political transparency is going to bring stability,” he adds.

Against corruption

Independence and transparency are precisely two of the essential ingredients to fight against the corruption that during 2020 was uncovered with force in hospitals and local governments and that caused the indignation of the whole country, since the contracts with premiums prevailed in health centers While doctors clamored for supplies to protect against the coronavirus, which has already left 250,986 infections and 10,202 deaths in the country.

Only from March to December, the State Comptroller General’s Office sent 45 reports with indications of criminal responsibility to the Prosecutor’s Office in which officials from public medical centers and various local, provincial and national institutions are involved. alleged irregular acts.

“I hope that the next president will definitely banish corruption, which is the biggest pandemic that Ecuadorians have,” says Italo García, an agronomist from the coastal province of Manabí, who adds that “if the situation does not improve, the country will not be able to move towards the progress “that everyone needs.

By Cristina Bazán, EFE agency

CB